Walton starts TV export in South Korea under its brand logo

23 July, 2023, 06:05 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Electronics brand Walton has started exporting televisions with the brand logo in South Korea.

South Korean company 'Hans Korea' will market Walton brand TV in the country's market, said a press release.

In this regard, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Walton and Hans Korea. On behalf of their respective organisations, Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Deputy Managing Director Nazrul Islam Sarkar and Hans Korea's Chief Executive Officer Han Kijung inked the MoU. 

Among others, Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Director Raisa Sigma Hima, Walton TV's Chief Business Officer (CBO) Engineer Mostafa Nahid Hossain, Walton Global Business's Vice-Presidents Syed Al Imran and Abdur Rauf, Management Representatives Arman Ibn Shahjahann and Humayra Hossain, Hans Korea's Global Planning Manager Hong Sungwoo and Deputy Manager Md. Rezaul Islam was also present.

Walton TV's CBO Engineer Mustafa Nahid Hossain said, "Expanding the TV export market in South Korea is undoubtedly a huge milestone for Walton. This achievement will play an important role in achieving Walton's vision 'Go Global 2030'. Walton is moving forward with the goal of becoming one of the top global brands in the world. To achieve this goal, efforts are underway to spread Walton's brand business globally. In continuation of this, this time Walton launched TV export operations under Walton Brand Loge in South Korea."

Hans Korea CEO Han Kijung said, "We are happy to start working with Bangladesh's number one electronics brand in South Korea. We hope to be able to promote the Bangladeshi Walton band in the Korean market and create a strong market for Walton products in this country."

 

