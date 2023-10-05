Walton starts exporting PCB to Greece

Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited, the sole printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturer in Bangladesh, has started exporting the components abroad, reads a press release.

Walton has exported 10,000 pieces of "Made in Bangladesh" tagged PCB manufactured entirely in its own state-of-the-art production plant in Bangladesh to a renewed company in the European country of Greece within a few days of commercial production and marketing of PCB and PCBA. Through this, a new product has been added to the export sector of the country.

SM Rezaul Alam, Chairman of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited, inaugurated the PCB export at a program held at the production plant premises in Chandra, Gazipur on Wednesday (20 September 2023).

Liakat Ali, additional managing director of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited, Md. Yusuf Ali, deputy managing director of Walton Hi-Tech Industries and Nasir Uddin, chief business officer (CBO) of Walton PCB Products along with other officials from Walton Group were present at the PCB Exporting Ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, SM Rezaul Alam, chairman of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited, said, "Walton is manufacturing and supplying world-class PCB and PCBA making huge investments in this sector to meet the growing demand for IT products in the country. Walton Digi-Tech has set a unique milestone as a Bangladeshi company by exporting international quality PCB to Greece. From now on, the Walton PCB will be exported to Greece every month. Walton PCB will be exported to other countries of the world gradually."

PCB is one of the main parts of electrical, electronics and technology products. With this, various chips and electrical circuits or ICs are connected to form the motherboard. PCB ensures the flow of electricity by creating a path to various components. Walton Digi-Tech Industries, in its own plant in Bangladesh, is manufacturing, selling and exporting different types of PCBs made using European machinery and advanced technologies which include single-layer, double-layer, multi-layer and HDI PCB. There is also scope to order customized PCBs as per requirement.

In this context, Nasir Uddin, the Chief Business Officer of Walton PCB Products, said: We have started exporting PCB for the first time after meeting the demands of the country. The process of exporting single-layer, double-layer and advanced multilayer PCBs to different countries of the world including Europe and America is going on. This will create a new scope for Bangladesh in its export earnings.