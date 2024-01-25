Walton sponsors Under-17 National Youth Handball Competition starting Saturday

The Walton Under-17 National Youth Handball Competition-2024 is set to kick off next Saturday (January 27) under the patronage of Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC and the management of the Bangladesh Handball Federation.

The five-day competition, led by Captain M Shahid, will take place until 31 January at the Shaheed Monsur Ali National Handball Stadium featuring the participation of six teams.

A press conference was convened on Thursday afternoon (January 25) at the Bangladesh Handball Federation meeting room to provide details about the upcoming competition.

The event was attended by Senior Executive Director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar (Don), Senior Deputy Executive Director Rabiul Islam Milton, Vice President of the Bangladesh Handball Federation Hasan Ullah Khan Rana, Assistant General Secretary SM Khalekuzzaman, Chairman of the Organizing Committee Nurul Islam, and other officials.