Walton rolls out ACC air conditioner in Bangladesh

Corporates

Press Release
23 March, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2023, 06:28 pm

Walton has launched premium category air conditioners in Bangladesh under its European brand ACC. 

The ACC brand's AC was launched at a function recently held at Walton Corporate Office in the capital, reads a press release. 

Walton AC's Chief Business Officer (CBO) Md. Tanvir Rahman, Deputy CBO Sondip Biswas, Head of R&I Ariful Islam, Chief Quality Assurance Officer Gao Weiming, HOD of Quality Management Md. Asib-Ul-Hoque Bhuiyan, Brand Manager Kholilur Rahman and Brand Executive Sheikh Sayed Shahriar Hossain were present on the occasion.

Apart from ordering online, customers can primarily purchase the ACC brand air conditioner from Walton Plaza at divisional cities and eventually it will be available at all Walton Plaza across the country, reads a press release. 

Walton offers customers free installation services.

Global brand ACC launched its journey in the European market in 1968. By defeating some globally renowned companies in an international bidding last year, Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC acquired the rights of three European brands- ACC, Zanussi Elettromeccanica (ZEM) and Verdichter (VOE), along with their trademark in 57 countries, all R&D intellectual properties (patents, design and software licenses) and a fully automated inverter and non-inverter compatible compressor plant. 

Walton AC's CBO Md Tanvir Rahman said, "We released ACC brand AC in the domestic market so that elite customers get the experience of an international brand. In this AC, the tradition of more than 50 years of the ACC brand has been upheld. Highest priority is given on its design and configuration."

According to the Walton release, users of the ACC brand AC can set the temperature from 16 degree to 31 degree as per their requirement. 

It also has eco mode, turbo mode, comfort cooling, baby care, 4D air flow etc, the release added.

Walton also offers customers of the ACC brand AC one-year replacement warranty along with 10 years compressor warranty.

