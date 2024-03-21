Walton releases NexG N9 smartphone

The mobile division of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited has released the new model of the 'NexG' series of smartphones in the market for the next generation.

The device, NexG N9, is equipped with a 50 megapixel triple AI rear camera and comes with a stunning design and numerous advanced features including 12 GB rapid memory, punch-hole HD Plus resolution large display, super sonic sound quality, sufficient storage and powerful battery.

Habibur Rahman Tuhin, head of the Creative and Communication Department at Walton Mobile, revealed that the NexG N9 is available in three captivating colors: mirror black, chrome white, and mystic cyan.

Priced at 17,999 taka (excluding VAT), the NexG N9 can be purchased from all Walton Plaza outlets, authorized mobile retailers, and online platforms such as Walton E-Plaza and Walton Digi-Tech.

Mahbub-ul Hasan Milton, in-charge of Walton Mobile Branding Department, said this phone running on Android 13 Dido operating system uses Rapid Memory Technology. As a result, the user will get the opportunity to use up to 128 GB of storage. It's also equipped with Mali-G52 MP2 GPU. As a result, the performance and speed of this phone will be much higher. Use of various apps, internet browsing, 3D gaming, fast video loading and lag-free video streaming will be available.

Helio G-85 gaming processor is used in the phone. Up to 256 GB of storage is available via microSD card. The weight of the phone including the battery is only 219 grams, so the phone can be carried easily.

The new smartphone has a 6.82-inch HD Plus punch-hole display. There is a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 180 Hz. As a result, customers will get a unique experience of using various applications and watching videos, playing games, reading books or browsing the Internet with the touch of a mobile phone.

The phone has an AI triple camera on the back with LED flash, autofocus and PDAF. Its main sensor is 50 megapixels. Apart from this, there is an 8 megapixel camera at the front for attractive selfies. The device has a 5000 mAh high-capacity battery for great power backup.