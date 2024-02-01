Walton releases new smartphone of NexG series

The mobile division of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited has released the new smartphone of the 'NexG' series for the next generation. The model of the affordable phone is 'NexG N25'.

The phone has a 50-megapixel triple AI rear camera with a beautiful design, 8 GB of rapid memory, a large display of FHD Plus resolution, sufficient storage and a powerful battery, along with numerous advanced features, reads a press release.

Habibur Rahman Tuhin, in-charge of creative and communication department of Walton Mobile, said that the phone is available in three attractive colors: pacific silver, radiant purple and sand black. Without VAT, the price of the 'NexG N25' model will be Tk13,999.

Mahbub-ul Hasan Milton, in-charge of Walton Mobile Branding Department, said "Rapid Memory Technology has been used in this phone running on Android 13 operating system. As a result, the user will be able to use up to 128 GB storage.

"Graphics are Mali-G57 MP1. As a result, the performance and speed of this phone will be much higher. Use of various apps, Internet browsing, 3D gaming, fast video loading and lag-free video streaming will be available."

Manufactured at Walton Digi-Tech Industries' own factory in Chandra, Gazipur, this smartphone comes with a 30-day special replacement facility and one-year after-sales service.