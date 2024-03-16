Walton releases 6-star energy rating AC

Bangladeshi electronics giant 'Walton' has released BSTI's 6-star energy rating certified split type air conditioner in the domestic market. In Bangladesh, only Walton brand ACs have achieved the BSTI's 6-Star and 5.5 Star energy rating certificates.

Walton 6-Star energy rating AC is the most energy efficient AC in the South Asian countries.

Only Walton AC has 5-inch TFT color display that shows various important information including running data, performance, timing, indoor and outdoor temperature of AC. Walton AC can be controlled from anywhere through IoT smart control system using smart apps solution function and electricity bills are also calculated easily using the apps. Beside any defects of AC can be diagnosed through smart diagnosis system.

In this summer, customers are offered 'nonstop millionaire' on the purchase of Walton AC from any Walton Plaza, distributor outlet or online sales platform 'E-plaza' across the country under the Walton's digital campaign Season-20. In addition, crores of taka sure cashback are also available. Customers will enjoy the benefits of season-20 from March 1 to till further announcement.

Under the Walton's AC exchange offer, customers can purchase Walton's brand new model of split ACs with maximum Tk 23,000 discounts in exchange of their old or used ACs of any brands.

Walton AC's Chief Business Officer (CBO) Tanvir Rahman said, "Walton is manufacturing and marketing high standard ACs with world's largest numbers of features. In continuation of this service, Walton has released the country's first BSTI 6-star energy rating and South Asia's most energy efficient AC for customers in the market. The price of this new model of AC is set at Tk 65,000."

He added that customers can check the energy efficiency of Walton AC by contacting Walton's nearest sales point, service center or call center at 16267.

Globally recognized eco-friendly R-32 refrigerant has been used in the compressor of Walton 6-star energy rating AC. This AC is featured with smart control and turbo mode, frost clean, air plasma, 3-in-one converter and inverter technology. Air plasma technology removed bacteria and virus from the room air and make the room clean and comfortable. Turbo cool technology has cooling performance of 40 percent immediately after starting the AC.

Walton AC's customers are getting one year replacement facility, 10-year guaranty on compressor, 3-year warranty on spare parts and 1-year free after sales service. Walton provides swift and fast after-sales service to AC customers through 82 service points across the country under the ISO Certified Service Management System along with 300 service partners. The skilled and experienced engineers and technicians of Walton are providing free service to AC buyers in every 100 days.