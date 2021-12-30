Walton refrigerator gets ‘Best Brand Award’ for 8th time

The country's electronics giant Walton brand refrigerator has been honoured with the 'Best Brand Award-2021' for the eighth time.

Walton refrigerator received the award in the recognition of their outstanding performance in creating an exceptional and sustainable brand equity through gaining the faith of a major portion of the local refrigerator's customers. The local brand also secured one more award in the top brand category.

On behalf of Bangladesh Brand Forum, Grameenphone Chief Executive Officer Yasir Azman, Adcom Limited Chairman Geeteara Safiya Choudhury, and Epyllion Group Chairman Reaz Uddin Al-Mamoon handed over the two awards to Walton authorities concerned at an award giving ceremony held at a city hotel in the capital on Wednesday.

The function was attended, among others, by Walton's Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Firoj Alam, Walton Refrigerator's Chief Business Officer (CBO) Engineer Anisur Rahman Mallick, Deputy CBO Tofail Ahmed, Executive Director Rakib Uddin, Deputy Executive Director Didarul Alam Khan, and Additional Operative Director Mustafizur Rahman.

At the event, BBF Founder Shariful Islam gave the welcome speech while Nielson Bangladesh's Commercial Leader Khandaker Samina Afrin gave a detailed speech to describe the methodology of the 'Best Brand Award-2021'.

For the last 13 years, Bangladesh Brand Forum has been honoring the most loved brands through 'Best Brand Award' aimed to demonstrate and celebrate the success of the brands, which are achieved through tough and effortful initiatives.

This year, BBF in association with Nielsen Bangladesh and The Daily Star arranged the 13th edition of the 'Best Brand Award-2021.'

This award giving initiative started its journey with Nielsen Bangladesh in 2008 based on a global model (Winning BrandsTM) done through a direct consumer survey across the country. This year Nielsen Bangladesh, assisted by South Asia Nielsen expert team has added parameters that have made the study more robust.