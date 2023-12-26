Walton refrigerator and TV receive Best Brand Award-2023

Walton has been awarded the "Best Brand Award 2023" in the refrigerator and television segments.

Walton refrigerator grabbed the best brand award for 10th time while Walton TV received the award for the first time, according to a press release.

The award was given at a programme titled "15th Best Brand Award—2023,"organised by the Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) in association with Nielsen Bangladesh and The Daily Star, held at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital on December 23.

Walton fridge's Chief Business Officer (CBO) Tofail Ahmed, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Didarul Alam Khan, Product Manager Shohidul Islam Reza, and Brand Manager Mostafizur Rahaman received the award on behalf of the company, it said.

The best television brand award was received by Walton TV's CBO Mostafa Nahid Hossain, CMO Didarul Alam Khan, and Walton TV's Brand Manager Khandakar Ashikul Hasan.

"Getting the most loved brand titled in the refrigerator and television segment is a great achievement for Walton. Customers have played the most significant role in achieving such recognition. This success will play a significant role in achieving Walton's vision of becoming one of the best global electronics brands in the world by 2030," said Walton's CMO, Didarul Alam Khan.

"Walton refrigerators received the best brand award for the tenth times. We are very proud on this success. Customers have played the most significant role in achieving such recognition. And also, Walton's customer-benefit-oriented marketing strategies like digital campaigns had an important role in the achievement," said Walton fridge CBO Tofail Ahmed.