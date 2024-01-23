Walton records robust profit growths in July-December, 2023

Despite the worldwide adverse business situation, Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC. has recorded robust profit growth during the period from July-December of the current Financial Year 2023-24.

The Bangladeshi electronics giant has posted around 23 times or 2,270 percent higher profits during the July-December period of 2023, compared to the same period of the previous year.

In addition, Walton Hi-Tech also witnessed substantial growth in major financial indicators, including Operating Profit Margin, Earnings Per Share (EPS), Net Asset Value Per Share (NAVPS) etc. during the first six months (July-December) of the current FY 2023-2024.

Such a picture of the company's financial indicators was reflected in its second quarter (Q2) un-audited financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2023.

The report was published after review and approved by the company's board of directors in its 37th meeting held on Monday (22 January, 2024).

According to the published report, Walton Hi-Tech posted Tk340.35 crore profit during the period from July to December, 2023 as against the profits of Tk14.36 crore in the same period of the previous year.

In the second quarter (October-2023 to December-2023), the profit of the company was increased to Tk138.28 crore as against Tk60.46 crore of the corresponding period of the previous year.

The amount and percentage of finance costs during the period (July-2023 to December-2023) is significantly lower than the comparative period because of less impact of devaluation of taka against foreign currencies like Euro and USD.

However, the company suffered foreign currency losses during the period of July 2023 to December of 2023 amounting to Tk43.75 crore, which was Tk336.10 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

As a result, the company's EPS for the period ended December 31, 2023 stood at Tk11.24 as against Tk0.47 of the same period of the last year. As on December 31 of 2023, the company's Net Asset Value Per Share (NAVPS) stood at Tk244.26 without revaluation and Tk345.75 with revaluation.

In that period, the company's Net Operating Cash Flows per Share (NOCFPS) stood at Tk27.16.

During the period from July 2023 to December 2023, the percentage of finance costs was reduced significantly. In that period, the percentage of finance costs against sales was recorded at 7.51 percent, which was 18.15 percent in the same period of the previous year.

At the end of the second quarter of the current Financial Year (2023-2024), the company's total finance costs were recorded at Tk177.93 crore, which was Tk469.33 crore in the same period of the previous year.

As a result, the Company's Profit After Tax for the period ended December 31, 2023 stood at 14.37% as against 0.56% of the same period of the previous year.

However, the management of Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC anticipated that the company's profits would be healthier in the next quarters of the current financial year.