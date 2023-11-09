Walton receives 'National Export Trophy'

Country's capital market listed electronics giant Walton has received 'National Export Trophy' in recognition of its outstanding contribution to the export of electrical and electronics products in Bangladesh during the financial year 2020-2021.

A total of 73 companies, including Walton, were awarded this trophy at a programme held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Wednesday (8 November), reads a press release.

Attending the function as the chief guest, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi handed over the 'National Export Trophy' to the awardees.

On behalf of Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC Chairman SM Shamsul Alam, Company's Additional Managing Director (AMD) S M Shoyeb Hossain Nobel took the 'National Export Trophy' from the commerce minister.

Export Promotion Bureau's Vice Chairman AHM Ahsan and FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam were present as special guests. Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh presided over the event.

Expressing his reaction, Walton's AMD S M Shoyeb Hossain Nobel said, "The domestic electrical and electronics market was fully import-oriented earlier. Later, Walton changed that picture by producing and marketing international standard electrical, electronics, home and kitchen appliances in Bangladesh. We also secured a lion portion of the domestic market share in this sector. Besides, Walton is also earning huge foreign currencies by exporting 'Made in Bangladesh' labelled electrical and electronics products to more than 40 countries in Asia, Middle East, Africa, Europe and America. As a result, the image of Bangladesh has been further brightened in the world. In recognition of this, Walton was awarded the National Export Trophy."

He also called upon the authorities concerned for providing special incentives on the exports of electrical and electronics products. If this sector gets special incentives on exports, the annual export earnings of this sector will reach around $2 billion, he hoped.