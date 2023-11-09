Walton receives 'National Export Trophy'

Corporates

Press Release
09 November, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 06:15 pm

Related News

Walton receives 'National Export Trophy'

Press Release
09 November, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 06:15 pm
Walton receives &#039;National Export Trophy&#039;

Country's capital market listed electronics giant Walton has received 'National Export Trophy' in recognition of its outstanding contribution to the export of electrical and electronics products in Bangladesh during the financial year 2020-2021.

A total of 73 companies, including Walton, were awarded this trophy at a programme held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Wednesday (8 November), reads a press release.

Attending the function as the chief guest, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi handed over the 'National Export Trophy' to the awardees. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On behalf of Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC Chairman SM Shamsul Alam, Company's Additional Managing Director (AMD) S M Shoyeb Hossain Nobel took the 'National Export Trophy' from the commerce minister.

Export Promotion Bureau's Vice Chairman AHM Ahsan and FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam were present as special guests. Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh presided over the event.

Expressing his reaction, Walton's AMD S M Shoyeb Hossain Nobel said, "The domestic electrical and electronics market was fully import-oriented earlier. Later, Walton changed that picture by producing and marketing international standard electrical, electronics, home and kitchen appliances in Bangladesh. We also secured a lion portion of the domestic market share in this sector. Besides, Walton is also earning huge foreign currencies by exporting 'Made in Bangladesh' labelled electrical and electronics products to more than 40 countries in Asia, Middle East, Africa, Europe and America. As a result, the image of Bangladesh has been further brightened in the world. In recognition of this, Walton was awarded the National Export Trophy." 

He also called upon the authorities concerned for providing special incentives on the exports of electrical and electronics products. If this sector gets special incentives on exports, the annual export earnings of this sector will reach around $2 billion, he hoped. 

Walton

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

File Photo: Mumit M/TBS

How long can the RMG industry sustain on low wages?

9h | Panorama
Small heaps of old jeans, shirts, lungis, saarees, blankets, bedcovers, bags, children&#039;s clothing are displayed in front of every shop. Prices start at a mere Tk2. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Begum Bazar: The capital of old clothes

10h | Panorama
Umaid Bhawan Palace is named after Maharaja Umaid Singh, grandfather of the present owner, Gaj Singh. The famous wedding of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took place here. PHOTO: COLLECTED

Jodhpur: Experiencing history through a blue lens

11h | Explorer
After submitting 15-20 applications to Tesla Inc., one of the world&#039;s largest companies, Rafia Rahman Rafa has finally been hired as a Global Supply Analyst. Photo: Courtesy

Rafa's journey from BUET to Tesla

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How underwear, lipstick and dating sites are related to anticipate a recession?

How underwear, lipstick and dating sites are related to anticipate a recession?

1h | TBS Economy
Laos is spiraling toward a debt crisis as China looms large

Laos is spiraling toward a debt crisis as China looms large

2h | TBS Economy
'Why do you want to join this company?' - What is the answer to this question?

'Why do you want to join this company?' - What is the answer to this question?

7h | TBS Career
Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

23h | TBS World