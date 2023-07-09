Walton organises first-ever 'International Advanced Components and Technology Expo'

Walton's Advance Technology Solution (ATS) Department is going to arrange the country's first-ever mega industrial expo titled 'International Advanced Components and Technology Expo-2023 (ATS)' to highlight the Walton's manufactured electrical and electronics goods, home and kitchen appliances, ICT devices, industrial materials, components, testing lab and solutions before domestic and foreign industrial buyers and visitors, reads a press release.

According to the press release, the ATS Expo-2023 managed by Walton is scheduled to be held from 10 to 12 August, 2023 at the Hall No 1 of International Convention Center Bashundhara in the capital.

In this regard, Golam Murshed, Managing Director and CEO of Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC, said that the main objective of organizing the ATS Expo is to increase the domestic industries' empowerment by providing quality industrial materials, components and testing solutions to the leading industrial organizations, strengthen the growth of the industrial sector, save billions of dollars foreign currencies cutting the import bills, increase export earnings and accelerate the national economic prosperity.

He also said, ATS Expo will be the first and largest international industrial fair of a single organization in Bangladesh. More than 50,000 sorts of environment-freindly green technology energy saving electrical, electronics, home and kitchen appliance products, industrial materials, components, testing labs, facilities and machinery will be displayed in this expo. From now, this expo will be organized every year to attract the attention of domestic and foreign buyers. We have a plan to organize such exhibitions outside the country.

Along with the manufacturing plants, country's largest research and innovation center and several international standard testing labs, including NUSDAT-UTS, have been built at the Walton headquarters at Walton headquarters in Chandra Gazipur. Which will facilitate the testing solutions of products manufactured by other leading industrial organizations of the country.

After securing the top position in the domestic market, Walton has been able to create a strong footprint in the international market as well. Currently Walton products are exported to more than 40 countries in Asia, Europe, America, Middle East and Africa.

The international standard testing lab 'NUSDAT' established at Walton Headquarters is accredited by Bangladesh Accreditation Board (BAB). Product quality reports from BAB-accredited testing organizations are directly acceptable to member countries of International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC) and Asia-Pacific Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (APLAC). Therefore, the testing certificates of the products tested in NUSDAT lab is directly accepted by the government testing standards organization of different countries around the world. In view of this, domestic and foreign companies can test the quality of their products from NUSDAT.

At the ATS Expo-2023, electrical and electronics goods, industrial materials, components, solutions, ICT and digital devices and also testing solutions products will be displayed in 4 categories, including Testing Solutions, Services, Products and Industrial Materials and Components.

The testing solutions category includes several testing labs of international standards such as Cable & Wire Lab, Noise Testing Lab, LED Lab, NUSDAT-UTS, Precision Engineering Laboratory, Product Quality Control Lab, Walton Science Research Lab and Walton Metallurgical Analysis & Research Lab.

The Services category at the expo will include construction services, mold and die, power-press, refrigerators and SMT (surface mounting technology).

Moreover fridge, TV, AC, fastener, PCB, home & kitchen Appliances, chemical, Masterbatches, Mold & Die, IT Products etc will be displayed in the product category.

Industrial components used as the main raw materials in various forward linkage industries, including Agro, Automobiles, Cement, Ceramics, Chemicals, Cosmetics, Digital, Electric & Electronics, Pharmaceuticals, Glass, Heavy-Vehicles & Air Conditioning, IoT, IT, Leather, Light Engineering, Plastics, Printing & Publications, Garments, Wholesale & Used in industries such as trading, will be displayed in the industrial category at the ATS Expo.