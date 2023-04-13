Walton Plaza provides financial assistance to deceased customer's family in Narsinghdi

Walton Plaza officials and local dignitaries are handing a cheque of financial assistance to the family members of Jalal Farazi. Photo: Courtesy

Jalal Faraji, a farmer of Bhavla village of Belabo upazila in Narsingdi, purchased a smartphone from Walton Plaza in installments with a down payment of only Tk 2,500. He died due to illness after paying just one installment.

Standing beside the helpless family of the deceased customer, Walton Plaza waived all remaining installments and also provided financial assistance to his family under its "Hire purchase customer and family protection policy" said a press release.

Mentionable, Walton Plaza took a groundbreaking initiative called 'Hire purchase customer and family protection policy' for those customers who buy products in installments. Under this initiative, installment protection cards are being given to those who buy goods in installments from any Walton Plaza in the country. If the customer dies during the installment period, Walton Plaza will provide financial assistance from Tk50,000 to Tk3 lakh to the deceased family as well as Tk25,000 to Tk150,000 will be given on the death of any family member of the customer after adjusting the unpaid installments of the respective products.

Walton's higher officials handed over the financial assistance to Lovely Begum, wife of the deceased customer Jalal Faraji, at the Bhavla new market area of the upazila. Walton's Divisional Credit Manager Suman Chandra Basak, Regional Sales Manager Nure Alam Siddiqui, Regional Credit Managers Tanvir Hossain and Delwar Hossain, Walton Plaza Brand Manager Wahiduzzaman, Belabo Plaza Manager Sohel Rana and other local dignitaries were present.

Jalal Faraji, a farmer by profession, lived in Belabo with his 5 members family including spouse, a daughter and two sons. On 9 December last year, Jalal bought "Primo GH11" model smart phone from Belabo Walton Plaza at installment. His hire purchase buyer protection card number is 6630246853621080. He died on 3 February this year. Jalal's family was struggling to get kidney dialysis treatment. As a result, his family became indebted.

In this situation, Walton Plaza came forward to provide financial assistance to his family under the 'hire purchase buyer and family protection policy'. Tk 50,000 have been given allocated the Jalal's family. After paying the remaining installments of Tk8,782, the family received Tk41,218 in cash.

Lovely Begum didn't know about Walton's hire purchase protection facility before getting the financial assistance. After the death of her husband, she came to know about this issues from the Plaza officials. Lovely's family was surprised to get the financial benefits. Every company should stand by the customer like Walton, said Lovly Begum. She thanked the authorities of Walton Plaza for standing with her family in such a helpless situation.

Wahiduzzaman, brand manager of Walton Plaza, said that giving financial assistance including installment waivers in case of customer death is a breakthrough step for Walton Plaza.

Walton Plaza is the only example of such initiative in this world. If the goods are purchased in installments and the customer dies before paying the installments, the surviving members of the family do not have to take any responsibility for the remaining installments.