Walton Plaza inaugurates new branches in two districts

Walton Plaza, the country's largest electronics sales and service-providing enterprise, has opened new branches in two districts. One is at Kuliarchar in Kishoreganj and the other is at Dohargaon of Rupganj in Narayanganj.

From these plazas, local buyers can now easily buy Walton's international standard latest technology frost and non-frost refrigerators, freezers, LED and smart televisions, air conditioners, washing machines, generators, smartphones, laptop-computers, fans and various types of electronics, home and IT products at affordable prices. Customers can purchase these products in instalments with zero interest for up to 6 months and also get special benefits under the "hire purchase and family protection policy", reads a press release.

Recently, Walton's Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Humayun Kabir, Senior Executive Director and popular film actor Amin Khan and popular comedian Abu Hena Roni inaugurated Walton Plaza's new branch at Thana Road of Kuliarchar Upazila in Kishoreganj.

Among others, Kuliarchar Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Syed Noore Alam, Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Simon Sarkar, Kuliarchar Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Golam Mostafa, Upazila Muktijoddha Sangsad's Former Commander Zillur Rahman, Walton Plaza's Chief Sales Executive Wahiduzzaman Tanveer, Plaza's Chief Divisional Officer (CDO) Ajit Kumar Das, Plaza Manager Bakhtiar Hussain and some other local dignitaries were present at the function.

Earlier, another branch of Walton Plaza was inaugurated at Dohargaon of Rupganj in Narayanganj. Bhulta Police Outpost's In-charge Mostafizur Rahman, Golakandail Union Chairman Kamrul Hasan Bhuiyan and Walton Plaza CDO Shahadat Hossain were present at the programme.

In the two separate functions, Walton Plaza authorities awarded a total of 40 people among the visitors through a raffle draw. Famous comedian Abu Hena Roni enthralled the audience by performing funny jokes.

Kuliarchar Upazila Vice-Chairman Syed Noore Alam said, "Walton's products are at every house in the country. I also use Walton products in my own home. We should avoid foreign products. Through using domestic products, we can show the love for the motherland and also participate in the economic prosperity of the country."

Walton's DMD Humayun Kabir said, "We are now working together to achieve the economic prosperity of the country. Walton Plaza provides various facilities to customers throughout the year. In the world, only Walton Plaza introduced a "hire purchase buyer & family protection policy" for customers. Under this policy, Walton Plaza is providing financial assistance, ranging from Tk25 thousand to Tk3 lakh based on the product price, on the death of the hire purchaser or his/her family member. Apart from this, Walton Plaza's hire purchase customers are also getting special benefits including the best services and discounts at the country's renowned hospitals, diagnostic centres, life insurance, restaurants etc.

At the event, film actor Amin Khan urged everyone to strengthen the economic base by buying local products. He said, "Walton Plaza is launching new showrooms nationwide to deliver 'Made in Bangladesh' tag international quality electronics products to people's homes. Now customers will easily get their desired electronics, electrical and home appliances and services at their fingertips."