Walton opens showroom in Ashulia

Corporates

Press Release
01 November, 2024, 10:25 am
Last modified: 01 November, 2024, 10:29 am

Related News

Walton opens showroom in Ashulia

Press Release
01 November, 2024, 10:25 am
Last modified: 01 November, 2024, 10:29 am
Walton opens showroom in Ashulia

Global electronics brand Walton has launched a unique 'franchise business network' that promises to deliver international quality products and services to buyers faster than ever.

The network's journey has begun with the opening of the first franchise showroom in Ashulia, Savar.
 Famous film actor Amin Khan inaugurated Walton's first franchise showroom at the Diamond Tower of Falguni Housing in ​​Ashulia on the Dhaka-Aricha highway.
The function was attended, among others, by Walton's Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Ghalib Bin Mohammad, Franchise Sales Network's Brand Development In-Charge Mahabubul Hasan Milton, Senior Deputy Operative Director Mirazul Haque Meena and Franchise Showroom Proprietor Khondoker Md. Alauddin. 
On the occasion, Amin Khan said Walton introduced franchises in the domestic electronics business by opening showrooms. Walton took the initiative to make its international-standard products more available. 
Walton's CMO Ghalib Bin Mohammed expressed his confidence in the potential success of the franchise business. He highlighted that franchise business is very popular in the developed countries of the world including America, Europe, and has created entrepreneurs and employment opportunities. Walton's entry into the franchise business in the electronics sector is a matter of great pride for us, and we strongly believe in its success.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

#walton / #tbs / #corporate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

1d | Wheels
Jahangirnagar University students brought out a procession demanding a ban on student politics on the campus on 20 September. Photo: TBS

What happened to banning political party-based politics on campus?

1d | Panorama
The Spiti Valley in Manali is famous for its view and vast mountains. Photos: Courtesy

Covering the ‘Himachal Circuit’ on a budget

1d | Explorer
During Eid, Puja and other holiday seasons, the coolies earn more as more people travel by trains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kamlapur’s coolies chug along as times speed up around them

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trump condemns 'attacks on minorities' in Bangladesh

Trump condemns 'attacks on minorities' in Bangladesh

1h | Videos
Trump asked Netanyahu to end the war before winning the election

Trump asked Netanyahu to end the war before winning the election

12h | Videos
How election dates are determined in the United States

How election dates are determined in the United States

13h | Videos
CID starts investigating ex-land minister Saifuzzaman over money laundering

CID starts investigating ex-land minister Saifuzzaman over money laundering

16h | Videos