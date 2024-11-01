Walton opens showroom in Ashulia

Global electronics brand Walton has launched a unique 'franchise business network' that promises to deliver international quality products and services to buyers faster than ever.

The network's journey has begun with the opening of the first franchise showroom in Ashulia, Savar.

Famous film actor Amin Khan inaugurated Walton's first franchise showroom at the Diamond Tower of Falguni Housing in ​​Ashulia on the Dhaka-Aricha highway.

The function was attended, among others, by Walton's Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Ghalib Bin Mohammad, Franchise Sales Network's Brand Development In-Charge Mahabubul Hasan Milton, Senior Deputy Operative Director Mirazul Haque Meena and Franchise Showroom Proprietor Khondoker Md. Alauddin.

On the occasion, Amin Khan said Walton introduced franchises in the domestic electronics business by opening showrooms. Walton took the initiative to make its international-standard products more available.

Walton's CMO Ghalib Bin Mohammed expressed his confidence in the potential success of the franchise business. He highlighted that franchise business is very popular in the developed countries of the world including America, Europe, and has created entrepreneurs and employment opportunities. Walton's entry into the franchise business in the electronics sector is a matter of great pride for us, and we strongly believe in its success.