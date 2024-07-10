Walton opens exclusive showroom Apon Enterprise in Joypurhat

Apon Enterprise, an exclusive distributor showroom of Walton, has been launched at Akkelpur Upazila in Joypur.

All kinds of Walton brand's electrical, electronics, digital devices, home and kitchen appliances are available in the newly opened showroom, reads a press release.

Following the opening ceremony, Apon Enterprise offered 10% cash discount on the purchase of Walton brand's any products. Customers will enjoy the offer till 31 July.

On Tuesday (9 July) afternoon, Walton's Senior Executive Director popular film actor Amin Khan and Walton Distributor Network's Head of Sales Firoj Alam inaugurated the showroom by cutting a ribbon.

Among others, Akkelpur Pourashava Panel Mayor Sadekur Rahman, Akkelpur Thana's Officer-in-charge Nayan Hossain, Walton's Senior Executive Director Shahjalal Hossain Limon, Executive Director Shahiduzzaman Rana, Divisional Sales Manager Mizanur Rahman, Regional Sales Manager Mehedi Hasan and Apon Enterprise Proprietor Sanowar Hossen also attended the showroom opening programme.

At the function, Apon Enterprise Proprietor Sanowar Hossen said, Walton has become the most popular and trusted brand in Bangladesh by delivering international quality products and services. Walton has always been providing maximum customer benefits. On the occasion of the opening of the new showroom, customers will get 10 percent discount on the purchase of any product throughout the month of July.

Firoj Alam said, Walton's international quality products reached at every corner of Bangladesh. The opening of this showroom is to bring Walton's electronics products to the local people's doorsteps. The new showroom will make Walton's products and services more accessible to people in the region.

Amin Khan said, 'Made in Bangladesh' tagged Walton products are now being exported to more than 40 countries. Opening of the new showroom will further expand the business of Walton in this area. Now local people will get the necessary electrical and electronic products through Apon Enterprise.

Ends/

Caption: Walton's exclusive showroom 'Apon Enterprise' are inaugurated at Akkelpur in Joypurhat.