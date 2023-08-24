Walton offers discount on computer products in exchange for old items

Walton has launched its 'Laptop Exchange Offer Season-3' campaign after the successful completion of the previous two seasons.

Under the campaign, Walton is providing special discounts to its customers on computer products including laptop, desktop, all-in-one PC, Tab etc in exchange of used or old (active or dead) IT products of any brand, reads a press release.

Walton has announced this facility in a bid to create awareness about e-waste and protect the environment through e-waste management, aiming to implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In the offer, customers can purchase new computer products from Walton Plaza and get a maximum of Tk12,000 discounts along with 3-month installment facilities which will be continued until further notice.

On Thursday (24 August), the announcement came at a programme held at the Walton corporate office in the capital. Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar inaugurated the Walton Laptop Exchange Offer season-3 campaign as chief guest of the programme.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC.'s Directors SM Mahbubul Alam and SM Monjurul Alam Ovee graced the program as special guests. Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited Chairman SM Rezaul Alam presided over the function.

Walton Plaza's CEO Mohammad Rayhan, Walton Hi-Tech Industries' adviser Maj Gen (LPR) Ibne Fazal Shayekhuzzaman, Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker, Eva Rezwana Nilu and Md. Humayun Kabir, Additional Managing Director of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Ltd. Md. Liakat Ali, Walton's Senior Executive Directors Didarul Alam Khan, Mohammad Shahjada Salim and Rafiqul Islam, Executive Directors Mofizur Rahman Jakir and Zeenat Hakim also attended the programme. Walton's Executive Director and veteran actor Azizul Hakim moderated the function.

Chief Business Officer of Walton Computer Products Touhidur Rahman Raad gave a PowerPoint presentation on the Exchange Offer. He mentioned that laptop, desktop, all-in-one PC, monitor, printer and tab etc are available in this exchange. However, mobile phones will be accepted as an exchange in case of purchasing Tab and TV in purchasing monitors from any Walton Plaza.

In his inaugural speech, Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar said: Bangladesh is no longer a bottomless basket. Bangladesh has secured a remarkable place in the global arena. We were looking for a brand that would represent Bangladesh to the world. We found Walton is that brand. If you want to mention the name of a digital device company in Bangladesh, first of all you must tell the name of Walton. When we talk about success, employment and innovation in Bangladesh, we have to talk about Walton. If one company can lead innovation in Bangladesh, it is Walton. Walton stands for 'Made in Bangladesh' slogan.

He also said that Walton has taken the first initiative of e-waste management and recycling in Bangladesh. This initiative of laptop exchange offer is unique. I strongly believe that Walton's laptop exchange offer will bring the overall welfare of the country. Through this, buyers of digital devices are not only getting financial benefits but also contributing to the protection of the country and the environment.

In the speech as special guest, SM Mahbubul Alam said: We are constantly conducting various activities in waste management and recycling in order to keep the country pollution-free and clean. Earlier we have also given exchange facilities in air conditioners, televisions and other products. We have been giving utmost importance to the protection of the environment. As a result, Walton has been conferred with various state-level awards including the National Environment award. He hoped that the initiative of laptop exchange offer will take the country one step further in waste management.

SM Rezaul Alam said: If the waste of our kitchen is not properly managed, we cannot stay in the house. In the same way, the e-waste that is in our house or workplace also needs to be properly managed. We are trying to manage the e-waste of the country. But old and banned refurbished products are entering the country in large quantities. This is making the country's e-waste management difficult which is a threat to the domestic industry and human life and also harmful to the country's economy. He mentioned that government action and monitoring along with people's awareness is needed in this regard.