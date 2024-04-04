Walton offers Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar-Dhaka air tickets on TV purchase

04 April, 2024, 01:00 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 12:59 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladeshi technology manufacturer Walton has announced special offers on its TV purchase marking the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr.

Walton customers will get the chance to win free air tickets for a Dhaka-Cox's Bazar round trip by purchasing basic LED or smart TV from any Walton Plaza, distributor showroom or online sales platform 'E-Plaza' in the country.

Buyers will get this facility from 1 April to the day before Eid-ul-Fitr.

Walton TV's Chief Business Officer Mostofa Nahid Hossain said, "Already 15 customers have got this benefit by buying Walton TV. This facility will be given to numerous customers every day till the end of Ramadan. I believe that this initiative of Walton TV will increase the joy and entertainment of television consumers on Eid."

