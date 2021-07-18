Walton offers deep fridge exchange ahead of Eid

Walton is providing deep fridge exchange offer with any brand fridges (old or damaged condition) at its showrooms across the country ahead of Eid-ul-Adha.

Besides, there are chances for customers to win Tk10 lakh hard cash or crore taka cash vouchers while buying fridges, reads a press release on Sunday.

In the meantime, the sales for deep fridges has increased significantly in the days ahead of the Eid-ul-Adha.

According to the media release, there are 17 models of Walton fridgers or deep fridges in the Eid market. These deep fridgers with a capacity of 125 to 300 liters are being sold at Tk19,900 to 43,900.

On the occasion of Eid, Walton has launched six more new models of deep fridgers with all modern features and that made of high-quality tempered glass in its own factory.