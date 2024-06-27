Walton made future of Bangladesh in manufacturing hi-tech products: German Embassy's Charge De Affairs

A high-level delegation team from the German Embassy in Dhaka visited Bangladesh's electronics giant Walton Hi-Tech Park.

At the press briefing after the visit, German Ambassador (Charge De Affairs) Jan Rolf-Janowski said, Walton is producing top-notch hi-tech products. Today I have seen Walton's state-of-the art production facility with own eyes. And, I have seen the future of Bangladesh in manufacturing hi-tech products, value-addition and backward linkage products.

He assured Walton of continuing all the support provided by the German Embassy in expanding the market in Europe.

On Thursday (June 27, 2024) morning, a delegation team from the German Embassy in Dhaka visited Walton Hi-Tech Park at Chandra in Gazipur. The delegation team, led by Jan Rolf-Janowski, included German Embassy's Economic Cooperation Department's Adviser Redita Rokib, German Investment and Development Company (DEG) Representatives in Dhaka Faiyaz Hossain and Fahmeda Ahmed.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Additional Managing Director (AMD) and Chief Financial Officer Md. Ziaul Alam FCA, Deputy Managing Director Yousuf Ali and Walton AC's Chief Business Officer (CBO) Md. Tanvir Rahman welcomed the German Embassy's delegates with flower bouquet.

Among others, Walton's Senior Executive Director Mohammad Arif Iqbal Khan, Shahinur Sultana Rekha and Major (Retd.) Zahidul Hasan, Executive Directors Shahana Akhter Shampa and Mohasin Ali Molla, Walton AC's Deputy CBO Sondip Biswas, Walton Commercial AC Research and Innovation (R&I) Center's Shamim Akhter Mugdho were also present.

At Walton Hi-Tech Park, the delegates visited Walton's state-of-the art manufacturing plants of various products. During the visit, they were impressed witnessing the revolution of Bangladesh in the manufacturing of electrical, electronics and hi-tech products.

During the visit, the German Envoy inaugurated a new model of Air Cooled Modular Inverter Chiller AC. Walton's new model of this chiller AC is suitable for use in large establishments including hotels-motels, hospitals, airports, theaters. In Bangladesh, Walton is the pioneer of manufacturing Inverter Chiller AC. Environmental-friendly R-32a refrigerant is used in this AC. Built with high-energy efficient ratio, this Walton AC has a micro-processor based smart control system.

Walton's AMD Ziaul Alam FCA said, Major portions of the Bangladesh's export earnings come from Europe, especially from Germany. After the readymade garments, Bangladesh's electronics and technology products is the most promising export earnings in the European market. Currently, Walton is exporting products to more than 12 European countries including Germany.