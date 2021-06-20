Walton leading Bangladesh to next phase of development: BSEC chairman 

The hi-tech industries like Walton have been moving Bangladesh forward to the next phase of becoming a developed country, said Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam.

"Bangladesh has progressed well and also moving forward to be a developed country. Considering the criteria for becoming a developed country, Bangladesh has to move towards hi-tech industrialisation from its traditional agriculture-based industry. Witnessing the advanced manufacturing processes at the Walton factory today, I think Walton has been playing a leading role in moving Bangladesh forward to the next phase of becoming a developed country," said the BSEC chairman after visiting Walton Hi-Tech Park at Chandra in Gazipur on Saturday.

He said the country's other sustainable and growing big companies like Walton should come to the IPO process, which will accelerate the country's industrialisation progress, generate employment opportunity and increase exports.

Professor Shibli also said the BSEC will nurture the sustainable and green companies.

The BSEC chairman said, "Walton factory is a hi-tech green technology project. Here various components are being made using the most sophisticated technology. I witnessed that how Walton is making a complete product from raw materials. I was really overwhelmed. Looking at Walton, I realised that Bangladesh has come a long way."

Shibli Rubaiyat-ul-Islam further said, "We are now exporting those products we used to import. Walton has shown us that Bangladesh can do that too. Everything is possible in Bangladesh."

Earlier on Saturday morning, BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-ul-Islam and his spouse Senior Lecturer of English Literature in Brac University Shenin Rubayat reached the Walton factory for a visit.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited's (WHIL) Directors SM Ashraful Alam and SM Mahbubul Alam, Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited's Chairman SM Rezaul Alam and Managing Director SM Monjural Alam, and WHIL's Managing Director Engineer Golam Murshed welcomed the BSEC chairman and his spouse at Walton factory.

The BSEC chairman watched Walton's corporate documentary and then visited its product display center and some of its manufacturing factories, including refrigerator, compressor, metal casting SMT Production, LGP and LDP, motherboard and TV manufacturing units.

During the visit, the BSEC chairman unveiled a new model of Walton's smart television.

The BSEC chairman was impressed with the prototype of the world's most efficient inverter compressor made by Walton. Walton is going to produce that energy saving inverter compressor very soon. As a result, customers will get the high best quality durable compressor in the world at an affordable price. With the launch of that project, Walton's compressor production will be doubled.

