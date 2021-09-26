Walton launches new soundbar models 

Corporates

TBS Report
26 September, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 05:55 pm

Related News

Walton launches new soundbar models 

TBS Report
26 September, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 05:55 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Bangladeshi technology products manufacturer Walton has launched two models of soundbars under its sound device brand "Chorus". 

The soundbars with attractive designs and features will provide a sweet and strong sound system when using it with various devices including mobile phone, laptop, tab, television, said a press release. 

Modelled as WSB40 and WSB120, the soundbars have LCD displays as special feature. 

With a capacity of 40W, the 900mm length, 68mm height and 90mm wide WSB40 model has 4 high-quality stereo speakers with Bluetooth, AUX, HDMI and USB play mode. 

WSB120 model has 120W of output power with a subwoofer added as an additional facility, ensuring comfortable sound quality. 

The two soundbars are priced at Tk5,750 and Tk9,750 respectively and are available at all Walton showrooms across the country. 

Customers will get one year service warranty on the devices.  

Engineer Liakat Ali, deputy managing director of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited, said Walton is constantly producing and marketing new products for its customers. 

Walton has earlier also released 3:1 speakers and Bluetooth speakers in the market that received a huge response from customers. 

Corporates / Walton

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

1d | Videos
Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

1d | Videos
Tawsif Alam Khan: An avid traveller shares his greatest hits of travelling around the country

Tawsif Alam Khan: An avid traveller shares his greatest hits of travelling around the country

1d | Videos
My Travel Diary: Colorful travel stories of Eliza Binte Elahi

My Travel Diary: Colorful travel stories of Eliza Binte Elahi

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

3
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

4
Union bank official speaking in a press conference. Photo/TBS
Banking

Tk19cr given to a VIP customer after banking hours: Union Bank

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
How RingID Runs
Economy

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives