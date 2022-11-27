Walton launches new models of 4K interactive display

Tech manufacturer Walton has released new models of large-screen interactive display with 4K resolution.

The newly launched displays under the CiNEd brand name, have multi purpose use, said a press release.

The interactive boards are ideal for the use of offices, hospitals, and classrooms as well as personal computing and entertaining purpose as multimedia display. The display will add a new dimension to enjoying events like world cup football on the big screen.

The new models of interactive displays were launched at a program recently held at the headquarter of Walton Digi-Tech Industries at Chandra, Gazipur. Kabir Bin Anwar, senior secretary of the ministry of water resources, was present as chief guest while Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited Chairman S M Rezaul Alam attended the event as a special guest.

Walton Digi-Tech's Deputy Managing Director Engineer Liakat Ali, Walton Hi-Tech's Senior Executive Director Yasir Al Imran, Executive Director Azizul Hakim, Digi-Tech's Executive Director Zeenat Hakim, and Chief Business Officer (CBO) Touhidur Rahman Rad were also present.

Before the inauguration, the guests visited Walton's well-decorated product display centre and several state-of-the-art manufacturing units including refrigerator, television, elevator or lift, computer, PCB and mobile phone. The guests were amazed to witness Walton's state-of-the-art production plants and its manufacturing process.

After the visit, Senior Secretary Kabir Bin Anwar said that Walton headquarter is amazing. Without coming here, it is difficult of understanding how far Bangladesh has progressed in the electronics and technology industry. Walton has taken this sector to a new height in Bangladesh.

CBO Touhidur Rahman Rad said that enriched with many advanced features, Walton is producing and marketing a total of five models of interactive displays with 65-98 inch screen sizes. The prices range from Tk285,750 to Tk695,780.

He also said 4K UHD LCD and LED IPS displays are used on the smart interactive boards with 3840×2160 pixels screen resolutions, 16:9 aspect ratio and 178° wide viewing angle for which users will get high-quality pictures from critical angles. Usage of different apps, office meeting, holding class, watching videos, gaming, reading and browsing internet will be comfortable with this display.