Walton launches new e-bike with 120 km range

28 October, 2024, 03:45 pm
Walton launches new e-bike with 120 km range

Walton has launched a new electric bike, Takyon 1.00 (38 AH), approved by BRTA.

The motorcycle offers a range of up to 120 kilometres on a single charge and costs only 15 paise per kilometre. The e-bike is available in three attractive colours—red, grey, and blue. It can be purchased from all Walton Plaza on cash payment or instalment facilities across the country.

Electric bikes are currently at the top of customers' preferences as an economical mode of transport for short distances. The Takyon brand has already significantly impacted the market and has become a symbol of reliability and trust among electric bike enthusiasts. Walton has launched the Takyon 1.00 (38 AH) model to meet the continuous demand from consumers for e-bikes. The maintenance cost of an e-bike is low, and it is easy for anyone to ride.

The Takyon 1.00 (38 AH) model is specifically designed for urban or rural roads. Featuring a 1.2 kW BLDC hub motor, the bike uses a 72-volt, 38 Ampere-Hour environmentally friendly graphene lead-acid battery, which can be easily charged from any 220-volt AC line, taking about 6-8 hours for a full charge. Weighing 140 kg, it can carry up to 180 kg.

Furthermore, it has many advanced features, including tubeless tyres, disc brakes, and robust shock absorbers, ensuring a comfortable and safe riding experience. This electric bike includes gear shifting mode and can reach speeds of up to 50 km/h. The e-bike features an LCD to show speed, battery charge, and light indicators.

Along with the Takyon 1.00 (38 AH), Walton currently offers various e-bike models, such as the Takyon Leo and Takyon 1.00 (26 AH). Customers can conveniently purchase all Takyon electric bikes with easy instalments from their nearest Walton Plaza. Walton provides up to a two-year parts warranty on its e-bikes.

