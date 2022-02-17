Walton launches 'Green CSM' for eco-friendly premium customer service

MD and CEO of Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC Golam Murshed and other senior officials at the inaugural function of 'Green CSM'. Photo: Courtesy

Walton has launched 'Green CSM' in a bid to ensure environmentally-friendly premium customer service.

The initiative is aimed at reducing carbon emissions at its service points making a significant contribution towards the achievement of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), reads a press release.

Walton's Customer Service Management is implementing the Green CSM's activities to achieve its 'Vision Go-Global' as part of its 'Better Bangladesh Tomorrow' initiative.

Golam Murshed, managing director and chief executive officer of Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC, inaugurated the Green CSM initiative at a program titled "Green CSM: Road to Sustainability" at the Walton corporate office in Dhaka on Tuesday (15 February).

He said, "Our target is to give customers premium service which means faster, best, advanced and smooth. Every customer is valuable and equally important to us."

The Walton MD also urged officials to provide honest, dedicated, responsible and generous services.

"The concept of sustainable development should be practised at the individual level first. Some brands exist for a long time and they have to go through sustainable transformations. The dream of the brand will also last for crores of years through us. We will move towards the goal of becoming one of the world's best brands through various initiatives like Green CSM by integrating our dreams with the dream of Walton entrepreneurs," he added.

MD and CEO of Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC Golam Murshed hands over the award to a customer service official. Photo: Courtesy

Walton's Additional Managing Director Abul Bashar Hawlader, Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker, Amdadul Hoque Sarker and Eva Rezwana, Senior Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan and Dr Md. Sakhawat Hossain, Refrigerators' Chief Business Officer (CBO) Anisur Rahman Mallick, TV product's CBO Mostafa Nahid Hossain, Executive Director Rakib Uddin and Chief Service Officer of Customer Service Management Mujahidul Islam were also present among others.

"A special online service system has been introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic. Walton also opened development centres, adding a Social Media Analysis and Response Team in its customer service," said Mujahidul Islam, chief service officer of customer service management.

Walton Executive Director Rakib Uddin at the time presented a detailed roadmap on Green CSM activities.

He said that Walton has taken various initiatives through Green CSM aligning with 17 SDG goals. Reducing the use of electricity, water and paper gradually at service centres along with tree plantation, decreasing carbon emission are the top priorities. These initiatives will help to achieve the target of becoming one of the best global brands.