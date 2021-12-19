Walton launches e-commerce platform Walcart

TBS Report
19 December, 2021, 11:50 am
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 12:24 pm

Country's leading electronics and technology manufacturing, marketing and exporting company Walton today launched its e-commerce platform Walcart.

A grand launching ceremony was held at Walton Corporate Office in the capital. 

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak inaugurated the e-commerce platform as the chief guest. 

e-Cab President Shomi Kaiser, BASIS President Syed Almas Kabir, Bangladesh Computer Samity (BCS) President Shahid-Ul Munir, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited Chairman S M Nurul Alam Rezvi, Vice-Chairman SM Shamsul Alam, Directors SM Rezaul Alam and Tahmina Afroz Tanna, Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed, Walcart Chairman SM Manjurul Alam Ovi and Managing Director Sabiha Jarin Arna were present there among others.

With different business partners from home and abroad joining the network, Walcart has over 150 types of products and services including fashion, lifestyle, electronics, food and beverages, sports and exercise.

Walcart's target is to ensure maximum customer services with reasonable discount facilities, not to trap customers with illogical and tempting offers online.

The new digital platform is committed to provide hundred percent authentic and genuine products as per the customers' choices with its highly skilled own quality control team through a strong countrywide delivery network.
 

