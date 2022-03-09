Walton launches diversity and inclusion panel 'FIVE'

Walton has launched a Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) panel titled 'Female Involvement in Versatile Empowerment' (FIVE) on 7 March as a part of its initiative to contribute to the physical and mental development of women in family, society and workplace.

The D&I panel FIVE has been formed to ensure a fair, decent and world standard working environment for female officials through the 'Better Bangladesh Tomorrow' initiative taken by the Walton Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed.

CEO Golam Murshed inaugurated the panel at a function organised on the occasion of 'International Women's Day-2022' at Walton corporate office in Dhaka on Monday, said a press release.

He also opened a sanitary napkin vending machine installed at the corporate office. The female officials of Walton can easily collect napkins from there.

Speaking at the function, Golam Murshed said, "The D&I panel FIVE. will work as an especial organization to achieve Walton's 'Vision-Go Global 2030'. We will be able to ensure a women-friendly work environment with this initiative. We are really proud that Walton is the first organisation in Bangladesh to form such a panel in this industry.

Photo: Courtesy

He also emphasized that the social taboo regarding women needs to be broken by raising awareness among mass people.

The D&I panel FIVE consists of over a thousand female members working at Walton. The panel will work to ensure the welfare and rights of women, maintaining suitable and productive employment and a conducive working environment in collaboration with male counterparts that will play an important role in achieving stable, inclusive and sustainable economic growth in Bangladesh.

"Sanitary napkins are an essential product for women. The newly installed vending machine will ensure sound health for women. We will continue such activities for the welfare of women in our organization. Thus, Walton will play an important role in achieving the UN's SDG goals through the 'Better Bangladesh Tomorrow' initiative," the CEO added.

Walton's Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker, Amdadul Haque Sarker, Eva Rezwana, SM Shoyeb Hossain Nobel and Humayun Kabir, Plaza Trade's CEO Mohammad Rayhan, Senior Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan, Shahinoor Sultana Rekha, Executive Director Azizul Hakim and Deputy Executive Director Shahana Akhter were present among others on the occasion.