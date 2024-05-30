Walton launches 2 new models of All-in-One PCs with advanced features

Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited, the country's leading technology products manufacturer, has launched two new models of All-in-One PCs.

The PCs of Unify S24 series have come with attractive design and have many advanced features including full HD IPS display, Intel's 12th generation processor, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD (Solid State Drive) etc., reads a press release.

Mentionable, Walton has launched the new models of All-in-One PCs after getting huge positive feedback from customers. Modeled as Unify S24 (WAOS24121M) and UNIFY S24 (WAOS24124M) prices of the the newly launched All-in-One PCs are set as BDT 74,500 and BDT 81,500 respectively.

Md. Touhidur Rahman Rad, Chief Business Officer of Walton Computer Products, said: Walton always manufactures and markets products according to the needs and demands of consumers. Our All-in-One PCs are designed and configured such as way that users get best performance along with attractiveness. The All-in-One PCs are easy to use and getting much popularity for their configurations and performance.

He said that Walton is providing customization facilities in All-in-One PCs. Customers can get the product with additional features according to their requirements.

Walton sources said, the S24 (WAOS24121M) model of All-in-One PC features Intel's 12th generation Core i3 processor. On the other hand, Intel's 12th generation Core i5 processor is used on the UNIFY S24 (WAOS24124M) model.

Both models have Intel's H610 chipset and 3200 MHz dual channel 8GB DDR4 RAM, which can be expanded up to 64 GB. The graphics unit has Intel UHD 730 graphics. All models have 512 GB SSD storage and 23.8-inch anti-glare full HD IPS display.

In addition to the Ethernet LAN port, there is built-in Wi-Fi 5 for internet connectivity. Bluetooth 5 is available for file sharing or wireless connectivity and advanced built-in speaker facilities along with various ports including Type-C USB 3.2, Type-A USB 3.2 and 3.1. A special feature of the devices is the 5.0 megapixel camera which gives users excellent video-conferencing experience.

Walton is providing up to 2 years after sales service on all models of All-in-One PCs.