Walton launches 2 new full HD frameless monitors with IPS Panel

Bangladeshi leading tech product manufacturer Walton has launched two new models of slim monitors equipped with IPS panels. The full HD backlight LED monitors have frameless designs in three sides. The attractively designed monitors with no bezel will provide a premium feel to users.

Launched under the CiNEd brand name, the WD215I09 and WD215I10 model monitors feature a 21.45-inch display. Priced at BDT 10,550 and BDT 9,750 both monitors have up to 3 years service warranty. Customers can purchase the products from all Walton showrooms across the country along with Walton E-Plaza (eplaza.waltonbd.com) and Digi-Tech (waltondigitech.com) websites.

Both monitors feature 1920×1080 pixels screen resolutions with 16:9 aspect ratio and 178° wide viewing angle for which users will get high-quality pictures from critical angles. 1000:1 contrast ratio with 249.3X241 pixel pitch and Type.300 cd/m2 brightness have been maintained on the device for the convenience of accurate colour reproduction with 83% NTSC colour quality. Users will have a pleasant experience while playing popular games due to 75 Hz refresh rate.

The new monitors have HDMI, VGA, DP, USB-C input ports so they can be easily used on all types of modern or old computer devices. Both monitors have two 2-watt built-in speakers for which users can enjoy the necessary audio facilities without the connection of a separate audio device. The monitors also provide an audio out port.

Another attractive feature of the monitors is Vesa mounting option for which they can be placed on any surface including a desk or table. This feature will be helpful for official work, presentation, meeting, gaming or studying.

Speaking on the occasion, Touhidur Rahman Rad, Chief Business Officer of Walton Computer Products, said: We are providing our customers advanced technology products at affordable prices and ensuring best services for them. I am confident that like our other products, the newly launched monitors will also get excellent feedback from customers.

There are currently 5 models of 21.45 inch to 27-inch Walton monitors in the market which are priced between BDT 9,550 to BDT 38,750. Besides, special discounts are being given on specific models of monitors on online purchase from Walton official website.

Mentionable, Walton is producing and marketing various models of laptops, desktops, all-in-one PCs, android and windows TAB, projector, interactive display, printer, tonner, UPS, CCTV, access control, keyboard, mouse, pen-drive, wi-fi router, network switch, USB hub, card reader, webcam, speaker, earphone, headphone, SSD, external SSD, RAM, cooler, power supply, PCBA, memory card, power bank, smart watch, smart fitness scale, digital writing pad, USB, type-C, HDMI cables, converter, electric bike etc.