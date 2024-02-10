Walton largest, successful pvt hi-tech park in Bangladesh: Palak

State minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak said that presently, Walton Hi-Tech Industries is the largest and successful hi-tech park in Bangladesh.

On Thursday (Feb 8, 2024) the state minister came up with the remark after visiting Walton headquarters at Chandra in Gazipur. He said that starting with electronics and home appliance, Walton has brought the world's unique and innovative solutions through smart device. Thus, Walton has played an important role in making the nation a productive one. Walton also inspired us in building a self-reliant and export-oriented country through their electronics and digital devices.

The state minister also said that we are working in building smart Bangladesh and we have target to increase the export volume to 5 billion by next 5 years. Beside this we are also aiming to create employment for over 1 million people in the same time frame and Walton is one of the development partners in these courses of actions.

He also said that the government is emphasizing the locally manufactured products in its procurement process. In continuation of this, the government used nearly 4 lakhs of tabs from Walton during last 'population and housing census' that saved more than Tk.150 crores of the government. The authorities of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics have thanked Walton as the Walton tabs met the high standard. The government distributed those tabs among the students after the census ended. Many more amount of government money can be saved by taking those types of activities.

At Walton headquarters, Zunaid Ahmed Palak inaugurated the commercial production of solid-state drive (SSD), a new model of Walton smartphone named 'NexG N72', and up to 100% cashback offer on Walton computer products.

Secretary of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division Shamsul Arefin, Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited's Chairman SM Rezaul Alam, Managing Director SM Monjurul Alam, Managing Director of Hi-tech Park Authority GSM Jafarullah, Project Director of Aspiration to Innovation a2i Mamunur Rashid Bhuyan and Walton Hi-Tech's Director Raisa Sigma Hima were also present.

Walton Digi-Tech's Additional Managing Director Md. Liakat Ali and Deputy Managing Director Yousuf Ali along with high officials of Walton also attended the event.

Walton Television is providing its dust free cleanroom and lab research facilities to the Aspire to Innovate (a2i) for implementation of the country's first lunar satellite project. Zunaid Ahmed Palak is impressed witnessing the whole simulation activities of the satellite assisted by the electronics giant.