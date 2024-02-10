Walton largest, successful pvt hi-tech park in Bangladesh: Palak

Corporates

Press Release
10 February, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2024, 08:57 pm

Walton largest, successful pvt hi-tech park in Bangladesh: Palak

New model of smartphone, SSD and cashback offer launched

Press Release
10 February, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2024, 08:57 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

State minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak said that presently, Walton Hi-Tech Industries is the largest and successful hi-tech park in Bangladesh.

On Thursday (Feb 8, 2024) the state minister came up with the remark after visiting Walton headquarters at Chandra in Gazipur. He said that starting with electronics and home appliance, Walton has brought the world's unique and innovative solutions through smart device. Thus, Walton has played an important role in making the nation a productive one. Walton also inspired us in building a self-reliant and export-oriented country through their electronics and digital devices.

The state minister also said that we are working in building smart Bangladesh and we have target to increase the export volume to 5 billion by next 5 years. Beside this we are also aiming to create employment for over 1 million people in the same time frame and Walton is one of the development partners in these courses of actions.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He also said that the government is emphasizing the locally manufactured products in its procurement process. In continuation of this, the government used nearly 4 lakhs of tabs from Walton during last 'population and housing census' that saved more than Tk.150 crores of the government. The authorities of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics have thanked Walton as the Walton tabs met the high standard. The government distributed those tabs among the students after the census ended. Many more amount of government money can be saved by taking those types of activities.

At Walton headquarters, Zunaid Ahmed Palak inaugurated the commercial production of solid-state drive (SSD), a new model of Walton smartphone named 'NexG N72', and up to 100% cashback offer on Walton computer products.

Secretary of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division Shamsul Arefin, Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited's Chairman SM Rezaul Alam, Managing Director SM Monjurul Alam, Managing Director of Hi-tech Park Authority GSM Jafarullah, Project Director of Aspiration to Innovation a2i Mamunur Rashid Bhuyan and Walton Hi-Tech's Director Raisa Sigma Hima were also present.

Walton Digi-Tech's Additional Managing Director Md. Liakat Ali and Deputy Managing Director Yousuf Ali along with high officials of Walton also attended the event.

Walton Television is providing its dust free cleanroom and lab research facilities to the Aspire to Innovate (a2i) for implementation of the country's first lunar satellite project. Zunaid Ahmed Palak is impressed witnessing the whole simulation activities of the satellite assisted by the electronics giant.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Emtiaz Kabir Iftu. Photo: Courtesy

An incredible journey cut short by tragedy

13h | Panorama
A hardcover copy of ‘The BBC: Myth of A Public Service’ by Tom Mills. Photo: Collected

Debunking the myth: Is the BBC really a ‘free’ public broadcaster?

11h | Panorama
One of the potential crises that will be aggravated by printing more money is that it will further destabilise the taka. Photo: TBS

The consequences of printing money to save sick banks and repay debts

13h | Panorama
Far from being a choice based on mere frivolity or even necessity, hair colour lets us define our identities like nothing else. Photo: Barberette

Funky fuschia or muted maroon? The best hair salons in Dhaka to dye your hair

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Shakib achieves rare T20 double

Shakib achieves rare T20 double

40m | Videos
Expensive jewelry scattered BAJUS Fair!

Expensive jewelry scattered BAJUS Fair!

1h | Videos
Biden suddenly got angry, why?

Biden suddenly got angry, why?

2h | Videos
Imran Khan’s Charisma

Imran Khan’s Charisma

3h | Videos