Walton laptop packaging design contest winners awarded

Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited has awarded the winners of its creative campaign titled 'Walton Laptop Packaging Design Contest'.

A total of Tk380,000 cash rewards were handed over to the top 13 contestants. The champion designer of the contest has received Tk200,000 while first and second runners up got Tk50,000 and Tk30,000 respectively. Rest of the 10 winners were awarded Tk10,000 each.

Scores of students, freelancers and professional designers took part in the competition organised by Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited and held with the slogan 'The World Will See Your Talent'.

The winners were awarded at a program titled 'Walton Laptop Packaging Design Contest Award Giving Ceremony' held at the conference hall of Walton corporate office in Dhaka on Saturday (9 December).

Prof. Nisar Hossain, dean of the Faculty of Fine Art of University of Dhaka, was present as the chief guest of the function while Prof. Sheikh Afzal Hossain, of the department of Drawing and Painting of University of Dhaka and Prof. Shishir Bhattacharjee of the same department were special guests. Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited Chairman S M Rezaul Alam presided over the function where top officials of the organisation were present.

Nusrat Jahan, a student of Shanto-Mariam University of Creative Technology has become champion of the designing contest and received Tk. 200,000. Meanwhile, Md. Faijul Karim, a student of Institute of Marine Technology, Bagerhat emerged as first runner-up and got Tk. 50,000 while Tasneem Mahmud Ashiq, a student of Daffodil International University became second runner-up and got Tk. 30,000. Rest of the top 10 contestants received Tk. 10,000 each. They are S. M. Fahim Faisal, Lecturer of Mechatronics & Industrial Engineering at CUET, Md. Sirajus Salekin, lecturer of Graphic Design and Multimedia at Shanto-Mariam University of Creative Technology, Rezaul Karim Reza, graphic designer of the same university, SM Anwar Amzad Hossain, designer of Envision Design Studio, Md. Billal Hossain designer at Fly Hub Bangladesh, Freelance designers Md. Tanjir Rahman, Ami Sankar Ain, Habibur Rahman Sijan, Mukul Reza and Dhaka College student S.M. Naziruzzaman Nishat.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Nisar Hossain said: Walton is an organisation that we are proud of. Walton is carrying the flag of our country around the world with 'Made in Bangladesh' tagged hi-tech products. This glorious advancement of the company is something that we can boast of. As Walton is producing world standard products, I believe, world standard designs have also come out from this contest.

S M Rezaul Alam said: Designing is one of the main branches of artwork. Both sides of a product should be high-standard. We are manufacturing world standard products including motherboards which is the main component of the electronics and tech industry. We want to integrate the merit of the creative people of our country with the design of the packaging of our products. This contest was a part of that initiative. We are overwhelmed by the huge response to this contest. These kinds of initiatives will continue in future.

The winners, while expressing their reaction, thanked Walton Digi-Tech authorities for arranging such a creative contest.