Walton Laptop launches industrial research lab at BUET and gifts electric bike

Walton Laptop inaugurated industrial research laboratory at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) for research and development of the electronics and technology products.

Country's leading tech brand also gifted its locally produced electric bike, model "Takyon 1.00", to BUET for conducting research activities. The industrial research laboratory is set-up in association with the Walton's laptop department.

Prof. Satya Prasad Majumder, vice-chancellor of BUET, and SM Rezaul Alam, chairman of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited, inaugurated the industrial research lab set-up at the Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE) Bhaban of BUET on Sunday last (25 February).

The inaugural programme was also attended, among others, by Walton Digit-Tech's Additional Managing Director (AMD) Liakat Ali, Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's AMD Major Gneral (Retd.) Ibne Fazal Shayekhuzzaman, Director of Research and Innovation Centre for science and Engineering (RISE) of BUET Prof Muhammad Anisuzzaman Talukder, Dean of the Post Graduate Studies Prof Abu Rayhan Md Ali, Dean of the Faculty of Science Prof Jiban Podder, Dean of the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering Prof Engr Md Ehsan, Dean of the Faculty of EEE Prof Md. Shafiqul Islam, Dean of the Faculty of Architecture and Planning Prof Ishrat Islam, Dean of the faculty of Civil Engineering Dr Md Shafiul Bari and Walton Digi-Tech's Computer Product's Chief Business Officer Touhidur Rahman Rad and Head of Deputy of marketing Tanjimul Haque Tanmoy.

BUET's VC Prof Satya Prasad Majumder said that Walton as well as BUET will work together on the research and development of the electronics and hi-tech products under the industry-academia collaboration in the country.

Thanking Walton authorities for setting up research lab at the campus, he also said, "This research lab will provide great benefits to the researchers of this university to move forward their activities. We always ask the government policy makers for prioritising the domestic products in all forms. We expect that Walton will conquer the whole world one day with its international products and services."

Walton Digi-Tech Chairman SM Rezaul Alam said: "We have meritorious engineers in the production plants. Walton's entrepreneurs dreamed that the name 'Bangladesh' would be proudly recognised in the world as a country that manufactures electronics and technology products. To make the dream true, the country's talented people, especially the engineers, are working relentlessly. We have created a field so that young engineers in Bangladesh can do research. That is why we have taken initiative to work jointly with the engineering universities of the country. This will in turn stop 'brain drain' and the country will be able to utilize the merit it produced.' Both BUET and Walton will be able to make a great contribution to the country's economic development and technological advancement with this research lab.

Walton Digi-Tech Chairman SM Rezaul Alam also handed over the key of the eco-friendly TAKYON Leo e-bike to VC Prof Satya Prasad Majumder as a gift for BUET. Note that Walton Digi-Tech Industries is producing and marketing this e-bike that comes in three versions which can run for 40-80 kilometers on a single charge that only 6-8 hours.