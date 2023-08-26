Walton Laptop Exchange Offer Season-3 kicks off

Walton Laptop Exchange Offer Season-3 kicks off

Country's top and most loved brand Walton has launched its 'Laptop Exchange Offer Season-3' campaign after the successful completion of the previous two seasons.

Under the campaign, Walton is providing special discounts to its customers on computer products including laptop, desktop, all-in-one PC, Tab etc. in exchange of used or old (active or dead) IT products of any brand, reads a press release. 

Walton has announced this facility in a bid to create awareness about e-waste and protect the environment through e-waste management, aiming to implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In the offer, customers can purchase new computer products from any Walton Plaza and get a maximum of Tk12,000 discount along with a 3-month instalment facility which will be continued until further notice.

The announcement came at a programme held at the Walton corporate office in the capital on Thursday (24 August). 

Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar inaugurated the Walton Laptop Exchange Offer Season-3 campaign as chief guest of the programme.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC directors SM Mahbubul Alam and SM Monjurul Alam Ovee graced the programme as special guests. Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited Chairman SM Rezaul Alam presided over the function.

Walton Plaza CEO Mohammad Rayhan, Walton Hi-Tech Industries' adviser Maj Gen (LPR) Ibne Fazal Shayekhuzzaman, deputy managing directors Nazrul Islam Sarker, Eva Rezwana Nilu and Md Humayun Kabir, Additional Managing Director of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Ltd Md Liakat Ali, Walton senior executive directors Didarul Alam Khan, Mohammad Shahjada Salim and Rafiqul Islam, executive directors Mofizur Rahman Jakir and Zeenat Hakim also attended the programme. Walton Executive Director and veteran actor Azizul Hakim moderated the function.

