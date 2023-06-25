Walton, Intel host Tech Gala Night with business partners 

Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited, the renowned tech giant of Bangladesh, joined forces with Intel, one of the world's leading technology companies based in the United States, to organise a spectacular Tech Gala Night event for their business partners.

Taking place last Thursday evening at La Meridien Hotel in the capital city, the event served as a platform for both companies to showcase their latest technology products in the market and present upcoming advanced technologies to their esteemed business partners, reads a press release.

The event witnessed the presence of distinguished officials from various government and private institutions, underscoring the significance of this collaborative endeavor.

Notable attendees included Major General (Retd) Ibn Fazal Shaikhuzzaman, Advisor of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Plc, Nazrul Islam Sarkar and Eva Rizwana Nilu, Deputy Managing Directors of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited, Liaquat Ali, Additional Managing Director of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited, Mohammad Shahzada Salim, Senior Executive Director of Walton, Zeenat Hakim, Executive Director of Walton, Tauhidur Rahman Raad, Chief Business Officer of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited, and other esteemed personalities.