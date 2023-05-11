Walton inks deal with Lovello to supply ice-cream freezer

Corporates

Press Release
11 May, 2023, 11:20 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 11:30 pm

Related News

Walton inks deal with Lovello to supply ice-cream freezer

Press Release
11 May, 2023, 11:20 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 11:30 pm
Walton and Lovello sign an agreement on supplying 25,000 units of ice cream freezers. Photo: PR
Walton and Lovello sign an agreement on supplying 25,000 units of ice cream freezers. Photo: PR

Walton has signed an agreement with ice-cream brand Lovello to supply its domestically produced international standard ice-cream freezers.

As per the deal, Walton is set to supply total of 25,000 units of ice-cream freezers gradually to Lovello, reads a press release.

The deal was signed between Walton and Lovello at a programme held at The Westin Dhaka in the capital on Thursday (11 May).

Taufika Foods and Lovello Ice-Cream PLC's Chairman Datin Shamima Nargis Haque and Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Director Zakia Sultana signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Among others, Taufika Foods and Lovello Ice-Cream's Managing Director Dato Engr Md Ekramul Haque, Chief Operating Officer Engr Md Kamruzzaman, Chief Administrative Officer Engr Kawsar Ahmed, Walton fridge's Chief Business Officer (CBO) Tofail Ahmed, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Didarul Alam Khan, Senior Executive Director Md Shahjada Salim and Engr Tanvir Anjum, Head of Corporate Sales Ahmed Tanvir and Deputy Executive Director Rabiul Islam Milton also attend the function.

Addressing the event, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Director Zakia Sultana said, "The ice-cream market in Bangladesh is growing day by day and thus the domestic market of ice-cream freezers is widening as well. Such a promising giant market was import dependent. Reducing the import dependency, Walton made a revolutionary change in the domestic industrial sector. Now, Bangladesh is self-sufficient to meet the demands for commercial freezers."

"Following the top popular brand Lovello, we hope that country's other brands will also keep their faith on the locally manufactured Walton's international standard tempered glass door ice-cream and other commercial freezers," she added.

Taufika Foods and Lovello Ice-Cream's Managing Director Dato Engr Md Ekramul Haque said, "Walton and Lovello are top two renowned brands of Bangladesh. Every year, Bangladesh's ice-cream manufacturing companies import around 30,000 units of freezers. Through today's agreement between Walton and Lovello, Walton has started its journey in the domestic ice-cream freezer's market. Gradually, Lovello alone will purchase 25,000 units of ice-cream from Walton. The figure will be further increased in future."

Walton fridge's CBO Tofail Ahmed said, the annual market demand for ice cream freezers in Bangladesh is around 25,000 to 40,000 units whereas Walton's annual production capacity is more than one lakh units.

On the other hand, the annual demand for beverage coolers in Bangladesh is nearly 40,000 to 50,000 units while Walton's alone yearly production capacity is more than 40,000 units.

"Still now, some local dealers and industries are importing ice-cream freezers, beverage coolers and then distributing in the domestic market with high prices. As a result, country's foreign currencies have been spent and on the other hand the domestic manufacturers are incurring financial losses. The government should take stern actions against the imports of domestically produced beverage coolers and ice-cream freezers in a bid to help the local hi-tech industries move forward," he further said.

Lovello has more than 22,000 retail sales outlets across the country with registering nearly 20% business growth every year.

With the combination of cutting-edge technology and state-of-the-art machinery, Walton is producing and marketing over 250-model of fridges at its headquarters in Chandra of Gazipur, adds the release.

The fridges include huge energy efficient frost and non-frost refrigerator, freezer, ice cream freezers and beverage coolers.

Worldwide recognised environment-friendly R600a refrigerant is being used in the compressors of Walton fridges that saves energy and environment simultaneously.

Walton / Lovello

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Bloomberg

Imran Khan vs the Pakistan army: What's next?

7h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'Smart Bangladesh' to make the country the next tech hub in Asia

1d | Panorama
Muenzer collects used cooking oil from more than 1,200 FBOs (Food Business Operators, which include restaurants, hotels, manufacturers etc) in the country to make biodiesel. Photo: Noor A Alam

Muenzer Bangla Private Limited: A green player in the greasy world of used cooking oil business

15h | Panorama
illustration: TBS

Is 'office politics' always a bad idea?

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Yamaha Music Store: Inspiring New generation of musicians

Yamaha Music Store: Inspiring New generation of musicians

5h | TBS Stories
Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

1d | TBS Face to Face
Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

1d | TBS World
Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19