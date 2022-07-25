Walton increases weekly holiday to reduce electricity consumption

Walton, country's tech giant of electronics and technology products, has extended the weekly holiday by one day to save electricity.

Walton has taken this initiative to deal with the ongoing global energy crisis by keeping all activities including production and sales normal through efficiency and coordination.

Bangladesh government has taken various steps to conserve electricity in view of the increase in global energy crisis. Expressing solidarity with the government's decision, Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed has already given instructions to be the most cost-effective in the use of electricity in all types of offices, sales outlets and service centres across the country, including the production plants of all products at the headquarters.

At the same time, he urged his colleagues to save electricity in their residences along with preventing wastage.

Thus, Walton authorities have decided to extend the weekly holiday by one day to save electricity, reads a press release.

Golam Murshed said the involvement of the private sector is essential to make the steps taken by the government successful. "With the combined efforts of all of us, we will be able to overcome this crisis," he hopes.

He also said that along with saving electricity, production and business activities should be kept stable.

Otherwise, continuous development will be hindered.

Therefore, even if the weekly closure has been extended by one day, we have taken planned steps in such a way that all activities including production and sales remain normal through efficiency and coordination, he added.

In terms of producing eco-friendly power efficient electronics products, Walton is a very-admired name around the world.