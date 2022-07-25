Walton increases weekly holiday to reduce electricity consumption

Corporates

TBS Report
25 July, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2022, 07:23 pm

Related News

Walton increases weekly holiday to reduce electricity consumption

TBS Report
25 July, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2022, 07:23 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Walton, country's tech giant of electronics and technology products, has extended the weekly holiday by one day to save electricity.

Walton has taken this initiative to deal with the ongoing global energy crisis by keeping all activities including production and sales normal through efficiency and coordination.

Bangladesh government has taken various steps to conserve electricity in view of the increase in global energy crisis. Expressing solidarity with the government's decision, Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed has already given instructions to be the most cost-effective in the use of electricity in all types of offices, sales outlets and service centres across the country, including the production plants of all products at the headquarters.

At the same time, he urged his colleagues to save electricity in their residences along with preventing wastage.

Thus, Walton authorities have decided to extend the weekly holiday by one day to save electricity, reads a press release.

Golam Murshed said the involvement of the private sector is essential to make the steps taken by the government successful. "With the combined efforts of all of us, we will be able to overcome this crisis," he hopes.

He also said that along with saving electricity, production and business activities should be kept stable.

Otherwise, continuous development will be hindered.

Therefore, even if the weekly closure has been extended by one day, we have taken planned steps in such a way that all activities including production and sales remain normal through efficiency and coordination, he added.

In terms of producing eco-friendly power efficient electronics products, Walton is a very-admired name around the world.

Energy

Walton / energy crisis / Energy Saving

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PS4 vs PS5: Should you upgrade or stick with the older generation PlayStation?

PS4 vs PS5: Should you upgrade or stick with the older generation PlayStation?

8h | Brands
ZeroLemon battery case: Stay charged on the go

ZeroLemon battery case: Stay charged on the go

9h | Brands
Accessories to boost your office productivity

Accessories to boost your office productivity

9h | Brands
Khan Sarwar Murshid and Nurjahan Murshid. Photo: Courtesy

Uttarsury: Remembering the ideals, and the people, that brought us here

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dollar price reaches record Tk105 in open market

Dollar price reaches record Tk105 in open market

Now | Videos
Ukraine forces advancing to Kherson

Ukraine forces advancing to Kherson

2h | Videos
Rice production in Dinajpur likely to decrease for drought

Rice production in Dinajpur likely to decrease for drought

4h | Videos
Photo: TBS

How is FC Barcelona tackling its financial crisis

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case