Walton inaugurates 'Dreamers Canvas' project to deliver customised fridge

Country's electronics giant Walton has launched a new project named 'Dreamers' Canvas' to deliver customised fridge as per the customers' desired colours and design.

Walton is the first in Bangladesh to provide customers with this facility of customised refrigerators. From now on, customers can order Walton fridges in their preferred colors and designs. Walton will deliver the refrigerator of the desired design and colour given by the customer in a short time, reads a press release.

These were disclosed at the inaugural ceremony of 'Dreamers' Canvas' project held at Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Sunday evening (18 February).

In the function, Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Director and Walton Digi-Tech Industries' Chairman S M Rezaul Alam unveiled the 'Dreamers' Canvas' logo and website (canvas.waltonbd.com).

The event was also attended, among others, by Walton Plaza's Managing Director Mohammad Rayhan, Walton Hi-Tech's Additional Managing Directors SM Shoyeb Hossain Nobel and Nazrul Islam Sarker, Chief Financial Officer Md Ziaul Alam, Walton Refrigerator's Chief Business Officer (CBO) Tofail Ahmed, Deputy CBO Anisur Rahman Mollick, Walton Research and Innovation (R&I) Center's Head Tapash Kumer Majumder, Fridge R&I Division's Head Azmal Ferdous, Product Manager Shahidul Islam Reza and Brand Manager Mostafizur Rahman.

Besides, Walton Plaza managers and distributors from different parts of the country joined the inauguration ceremony of the 'Dreamers Canvas' project virtually.

Addressing the function, Walton Hi-Tech's Director SM Rezaul Alam said that Walton has brought something new to the customers of Bangladesh through the dreamers' canvas project. Through this project, Walton will introduce refrigerators to customers in a new way.

Walton's 'Dreamers Canvas' project is an exceptional initiative in the domestic market, noting it he hoped that this project will get huge popularity in the local refrigerator market.

Walton Refrigerator's CBO Tofail Ahmed said, there are some dreamy customers who think - if the design of the fridge was of their own choice. The initiative of 'Dreamers Canvas' project has taken aimed at fulfilling the dreams of those dreamy customers. Walton was the first in Bangladesh to deliver customised refrigerators to its customers.

He also said, customers will be able to order a fridge with their favorite color and design in harmony with other furniture in their home. They can also gift customised fridge on weddings, birthdays or any other occasion.

Walton Refrigerator's Deputy CBO Anisur Rahman Mollick said, "Walton is delivering maximum number of designs and models of fridges to customers in Bangladesh. Now, we launched the 'Dreamers' Canvas' project to deliver refrigerators as per the customers' desired design. By visiting the website of Dreamers Canvas, customers can create their own design or from some pre-defined designs/patterns through a simple process and then upload there. Walton will make the fridge according to the design ordered by the customer and deliver it to their home."

Walton Fridge R&I Department's Head Azmal Ferdous said that Walton is manufacturing all types of necessary parts, including compressor, of fridge in its own factory. Walton has a state-of-the-art printed glass door fridge production plant. Therefore, Walton has the ability to make refrigerators in the colors and designs that customers want. The durability of Walton tempered glass door refrigerators is also very high.