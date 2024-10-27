Walton-hopeful Canton fair participation to expand business

Global electronics brand Walton has received huge responses from global buyers at the world's largest trade show, the China Import and Export Fair, popularly known as the Canton Fair.

The importers, traders, and buyers of electronics and electrical products from different countries at the mega trade show were overwhelmed by Walton's environment-friendly advanced products, which featured smart fridges, air conditioners, TVs, and other technology products.

Abdur Rauf, Vice-President of Walton Global Business Section and Chief Coordinator of Walton Pavilion at Canton Fair, said that Walton received a huge response at the fair. Various intelligent appliances, including environment-friendly enormous, energy-saving advanced features' refrigerators, air conditioners, fans, batteries, computer monitors, laptops, TVs, compressors, mobile motherboards or PCBAs, etc., were showcased inside one mega pavilion at the international zone of the fair. Nearly one hundred business representatives from different countries have shown keen interest in doing business with Walton.

Galib Bin Mohammad, Chief Marketing Officer, said, "Canton Fair has made a bridge between Walton and global buyers. Lots of businesspersons from Korea, China, India, Saudi Arabia, Arab Emirates, Russia, Uzbekistan, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Yemen, Maldives, Fiji, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, Nigeria, Mexico, Gabon, Panama, Dominican Republic and Peru and countries in South and North America have visited Walton pavilion during the fair. About one hundred businesspeople have shown interest in importing huge amounts of fridges, AC, TVs, fans and other electrical and electronics products from Walton. The participation in the fair was a successful event for Walton."

According to Walton's Global Business Section, the world's advanced AIoT-featured Walton refrigerators, including 9in1 convertible four-door, 8in1 convertible side by the side door, multi-colour design side by side refrigerator, European design Combi model refrigerator and vertical freezer, solar hybrid Spot Type AC, 5-inch Digital Display AC and Offline Voice Control AC products were the centre of the visitors' attraction. With intelligent control features, a smartphone can control the Walton fridge and AC from anywhere worldwide.

Walton has had huge success in the fair, considering the global business leaders' attraction and keen interest in Walton products.