Walton holds third edition of US Roadshow 

Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited recently held the third phase of their USA Roadshow at Inter Continental Los Angeles Downtown in the US Saturday.

The three-hour-long roadshow began on Friday 5:30pm (local time), which was at 6:30am on Saturday Bangladesh time, said a press release.

In his speech, the Walton MD thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her tremendous leadership in the country's fast-growing development and her ICT adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy for being the architect of Digital Bangladesh.

He also thanked Prime Minister's Private industry and investment Adviser Salman F Rahman and Bangladesh Stock Exchange Commission Chairman Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam for their special role in the development of the country's economy, trade and capital market under Sheikh Hasina's direction.

Addressing foreigners and the NRA Bangladeshis in the USA, the Walton MD also said, "I am cordially inviting you to visit the gigantic Walton factory established over 700 acres of land by five Bangladeshi brothers. Please have confidence, faith and trust on Bangladesh. Invest in Bangladesh and participate in the development of the country"

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's private sector adviser Salman F Rahman, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Senior Finance Secretary of the Ministry of Finance Abdur Rouf Talukder, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Secretary of the Economic Relations Division of the Ministry of Finance Fatima Yasmin, BIDA Executive Chairman Md Sirazul Islam, BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam and BSEC Commissioner Prof Dr Mizanur Rahman were present among others at that time.

Earlier, the first and second phases of the USA roadshow, an initiative of BSEC to showcase the strength and opportunities of business and investment in Bangladesh for investors abroad, were held in New York and Washington DC on 26 and 28 July respectively.

The fourth phase of the roadshow titled 'THE RISE OF BENGAL TIGER: Potentials of Trade and Investment in Bangladesh' will be held on 2 August at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara, Silicon Valley.

Developing international trade and investment through both portfolio investment and FDI by the expatriates and foreign investors is the key target of this roadshow.

