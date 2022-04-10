Walton hits new sales milestone in March

Corporates

TBS Report
10 April, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2022, 02:58 pm

Related News

Walton hits new sales milestone in March

TBS Report
10 April, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2022, 02:58 pm
Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC’s Vice-Chairman S M Shamsul Alam and Managing Director &amp; CEO Golam Murshed, along with other senior officials, celebrate the highest ever sales of electrical appliances in a single month by cutting a giant cake. Photo: Courtesy
Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC’s Vice-Chairman S M Shamsul Alam and Managing Director & CEO Golam Murshed, along with other senior officials, celebrate the highest ever sales of electrical appliances in a single month by cutting a giant cake. Photo: Courtesy

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC has achieved a new milestone in the sales of its electrical appliance including elevators, fans, LED lights, and switch sockets.

The company has recorded sales worth Tk127 crore in March this year - under three of its brands: Walton, Marcel and Safe - which according to the authority is the highest ever sales of electrical appliances in a month.

Besides, Walton has registered 52 percent sales growth on electrical appliances in the 2020-21 fiscal year, reads a press release.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Vice-Chairman S M Shamsul Alam and Managing Director & CEO Golam Murshed celebrated the achievements by cutting a giant cake at Walton corporate office in the capital recently.  

At the time, three new premium models of ceiling fans with attractive designs under Walton, Marcel and Safe brands were unveiled ahead of the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. These new models are included Walton's gloria ceiling fan, Marcel's rose fan and safe brand's belly fan.

"Electrical appliances have a huge market in Bangladesh as demands for different electrical products are increasing day by day following the incumbent government's continuous economic progress and industrial development with countrywide 100% electrification," Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed noted adding, "Our research and innovation and sales team are working relentlessly to supply products according to the designs and demands of customers which led us to this remarkable success of selling products worth around Tk. 127 crore in a month, creating another milestone in achieving Walton's target."

Meanwhile, Walton Electrical Appliances CBO Sohel Rana said, "Walton is gaining continuous sales growth, registering a 52 percent growth in the sales of its electrical products during the 2020-21FY compared to the previous year. It has, thus, set a target of selling a total of Tk.3000 crores worth of electrical products by 2026."

"Walton products are also gaining sales growth in exports. All out activities are underway to export electrical products to Europe and America," he added.

The program was also attended by Walton's Deputy Managing Directors (DMDs) Nazrul Islam Sarker, Amdadul Hoque Sarker and Liakat Ali, Walton Plaza Trade's CEO Mohammad Rayhan, Senior Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan, Ariful Ambia, Yusuf Ali, Chief Marketing Officer Firoj Alam, Head of R&I (Research and Innovation) Tapash Kumer Mojumder,, Walton's International Business Unit (IBU) President Edward Kim, Marcel Head of Sales Dr Shakhawat Hossen, Electrical Appliances CBO Md Sohel Rana, EAP Division's Advisor Omar Faruque, Sales Co-ordinator Abdullah Al Mamun, and Brand Manager Zakibur Rahman Shejan and  Mahmudul Hasan. 

Walton

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most SME entrepreneurs live in rural areas; but unfortunately, banks do not have enough branches in those areas. Photo: Mumit M

CMSMEs have much better repayment records than big borrowers. Then why don’t banks lend to them?

2h | Panorama
Adorned with golden dabka work in maroon red velvet, the pair named ‘Mirah Jutti’ is the brand’s best selling product. Photos: Courtesy

Jutti: A handcrafted Mughal finesse

4h | Mode
During the dry season when the water level recedes, the workers collectively extract more than a 100 tonnes of coal each day. Photo: Mumit M

Standing in the shallow waters of Someshwari, these miners find coal

4h | Panorama
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the artefacts repatriated from Australia in March. Photo: Collected

How India is pushing for the return of stolen artefacts

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Explainer: Why is there sufferings in our health sector

Explainer: Why is there sufferings in our health sector

6h | Videos
Fancy design on the plane to increase the attraction

Fancy design on the plane to increase the attraction

6h | Videos
Meet top 5 Indian billionaires

Meet top 5 Indian billionaires

6h | Videos
Benefits of stocking up before global price hikes

Benefits of stocking up before global price hikes

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

3
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance

6
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!