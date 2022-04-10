Walton hits new sales milestone in March

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC’s Vice-Chairman S M Shamsul Alam and Managing Director & CEO Golam Murshed, along with other senior officials, celebrate the highest ever sales of electrical appliances in a single month by cutting a giant cake. Photo: Courtesy

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC has achieved a new milestone in the sales of its electrical appliance including elevators, fans, LED lights, and switch sockets.

The company has recorded sales worth Tk127 crore in March this year - under three of its brands: Walton, Marcel and Safe - which according to the authority is the highest ever sales of electrical appliances in a month.

Besides, Walton has registered 52 percent sales growth on electrical appliances in the 2020-21 fiscal year, reads a press release.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Vice-Chairman S M Shamsul Alam and Managing Director & CEO Golam Murshed celebrated the achievements by cutting a giant cake at Walton corporate office in the capital recently.

At the time, three new premium models of ceiling fans with attractive designs under Walton, Marcel and Safe brands were unveiled ahead of the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. These new models are included Walton's gloria ceiling fan, Marcel's rose fan and safe brand's belly fan.

"Electrical appliances have a huge market in Bangladesh as demands for different electrical products are increasing day by day following the incumbent government's continuous economic progress and industrial development with countrywide 100% electrification," Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed noted adding, "Our research and innovation and sales team are working relentlessly to supply products according to the designs and demands of customers which led us to this remarkable success of selling products worth around Tk. 127 crore in a month, creating another milestone in achieving Walton's target."

Meanwhile, Walton Electrical Appliances CBO Sohel Rana said, "Walton is gaining continuous sales growth, registering a 52 percent growth in the sales of its electrical products during the 2020-21FY compared to the previous year. It has, thus, set a target of selling a total of Tk.3000 crores worth of electrical products by 2026."

"Walton products are also gaining sales growth in exports. All out activities are underway to export electrical products to Europe and America," he added.

The program was also attended by Walton's Deputy Managing Directors (DMDs) Nazrul Islam Sarker, Amdadul Hoque Sarker and Liakat Ali, Walton Plaza Trade's CEO Mohammad Rayhan, Senior Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan, Ariful Ambia, Yusuf Ali, Chief Marketing Officer Firoj Alam, Head of R&I (Research and Innovation) Tapash Kumer Mojumder,, Walton's International Business Unit (IBU) President Edward Kim, Marcel Head of Sales Dr Shakhawat Hossen, Electrical Appliances CBO Md Sohel Rana, EAP Division's Advisor Omar Faruque, Sales Co-ordinator Abdullah Al Mamun, and Brand Manager Zakibur Rahman Shejan and Mahmudul Hasan.