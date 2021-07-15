Walton Hi-Tech Industries’ virtual EGM

TBS Report
15 July, 2021, 12:50 pm
Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited’s Chairman S M Nurul Alam Rezvi presided over the EGM.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited, the country's leading electronics, electrical, and IT devices manufacturing company held its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) virtually on Wednesday morning, states a press release. 

Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited's Chairman S M Nurul Alam Rezvi presided over the EGM. 

Walton Hi-Tech Industries' Vice-Chairman S M Shamsul Alam, Managing Director Engineer Golam Murshed, Directors S M Ashraful Alam, S M Mahbubul Alam, S M Rezaul Alam, S M Monjurul Alam Ovee, Tahmina Afroz Tanna, and Raisa Sigma Hima Independent Directors Ahsan H. Mansoor, Md. Zakir Hossain Bhuiyan, PhD, and Professor M. Sadiqul Islam, PhD, FCMA also attended the meeting. 

Among others, Walton Hi-Tech's Additional Managing Director Abul Bashar Howlader, Deputy Managing Director Md. Nazrul Islam Sarker, Amdadul Haque Sarker, Eva Rizwana and Alamgir Alam Sarker, Company Secretary Rafiqul Islam, FCS, Chief Financial Officer Mohammad Omar Faruq Ripon, FCA, Head of Internal Audit Mohammad Sirajul Islam, FCA, a large number of institutional investors and general shareholders, and company's other senior officials were also present. 

At the meeting, the shareholders unanimously approved the proposal to use the unspent money raised through the public offering of the company and the net interest of the IPO money deposited in the BMRE of the company. 

At the meeting, the company's managing director presented the future work plans for the shareholders.

The company's chairman thanked all for making the special general meeting a success by attending the function.

 

