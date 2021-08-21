Walton Hi-Tech and Walcart becomes exclusive partner

Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited has signed an agreemnent to become an exclusive partner of upcoming full-fledged e-commerce platform-Walcart.

The signing ceremony was held at the Walton Corporate office at Bashundhara residential area on Thursday, August 19, 2021, said a press release.

Walcart, another subsidiary of Walton Group, customers will be able to easily purchase Walton brand products and get necessary supports.

Goalm Murshed, Managing Director, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Ltd., and Sabiha Jarin Orona, Managing Director, Walcart signed the agreement for their respective organization at the presence of top officials of the two companies.

Goalm Murshed said that the e-commerce'ssector of Bangladesh has failed to gain the full trust of customers. Walcart will try to fill that gap.

Sabiha Jarin Orona said that customers will get the products of other top and reputed domestic and global brands alongside Walton.

The platform will provide 150 types of products and services including fashion, lifestyle, electronics, food and beverages, sports, and exercise.

A vast number of sellers have already been registered with Walcart's at its website https://walcart.com.