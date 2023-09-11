Walton has releases new smartphone of the NexG series

The brand Walton brought another surprise to the country's smartphone market. The mobile division of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited has released the new smartphone of the 'NexG' series for the next generation. Affordable phone model 'NexG N71'.

The phone has a 52 UHD megapixel dual AI rear camera with a beautiful design, 9 GB of rapid memory, a large display of HD Plus resolution, sufficient storage and a powerful battery, along with numerous advanced features, reads a press release.

Habibur Rahman Tuhin, in-charge of creative and communication department of Walton Mobile, said that the phone is available in three attractive colors: camo green, sapphire blue and onyx back. Without VAT, the price of the 'NexG N71' model will be Tk11,499.

Mahbub-ul Hasan Milton, in-charge of Walton Mobile Branding Department, said "Rapid Memory Technology has been used in this phone running on Android 13 operating system. As a result, the user will get up to 9 GB of RAM. Graphics are Mali-G57 MP1. As a result, the performance and speed of this phone will be much higher. Use of various apps, Internet browsing, 3D gaming, fast video loading and lag-free video streaming will be available."

The phone uses an ARM Cortex-A75 octa-core processor with a speed of 1.6 GHz. This phone also has a three-in-one SIM card slot. Storage up to 256 GB is available via microSD card.

This new smartphone has a 6.6-inch HD Plus V-notch display. Its touch sampling rate is 180 Hz and refresh rate is 90 Hz. As a result, customers will get a unique mobile touch experience in using various applications and watching videos, playing games, reading books or browsing the Internet.

On the back of the phone is an AI UHD dual camera with LED flash, autofocus and PDAF. Its main sensor is 52 megapixels. Apart from this, there is a 5 megapixel front camera for interesting selfies. The device has a 5050 mAh high-capacity Li-Polymer battery for great power backup. Other features of the phone include face unlock, multi-functional side mounted fingerprint sensor, smart control, screen record, long screenshot, dark mode, gesture navigation, dual SIM with Google Assistant etc.

Manufactured at Walton Digi-Tech Industries' own factory in Chandra, Gazipur, this smartphone comes with a 30-day special replacement facility and one-year after-sales service.