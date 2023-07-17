Walton gifts TV to field workers of Sylhet stadium

17 July, 2023, 06:05 pm
Walton gifts TV to field workers of Sylhet stadium

The country's electronics giant Walton, also the title sponsor of the Bangladesh-Afghanistan series, gifted a TV to the field workers at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Walton's sports ambassador Mehdi Hasan Miraj handed over a 32-inch TV to the groundsmen, reads a press release.

Walton's senior deputy executive director Rabiul Islam Milton was present during the event on Monday (17 July).

Handing over Walton's TV to the field workers, Miraj said, "You will watch the games of Bangladesh cricket team on this TV. Please pray for us from your heart so that we can win more matches. Along with that, Bangladesh's superbrand Walton should also go further."

Rabiul Islam Milton said, "Walton has immense love for sports. I got to know from the groundsmen of Sylhet Cricket Stadium - there is no TV in their accommodation. So they are deprived of the beautiful moments of watching their favorite team Bangladesh play and win. Walton's initiative to give a TV is to remove their regret. Hope - from now on they will enjoy the beautiful moments of the wonderful game and victory of the beloved team Bangladesh Cricket Team."

