Walton gets Sheikh Kamal National Sports Council Award

Senior Executive Director (Games and Sports) of Walton Group F.M. Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn and Senior Deputy Operative Director Rabiul Islam Milton along with other officials pose with the crest and certificate of 'Sheikh Kamal National Sports Council Award-21'. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladeshi tech brand Walton has been honoured with the 'Sheikh Kamal National Sports Council Award-21' for the company's outstanding contribution in all forms of games and sports across the country.

Walton is a sports-friendly company sponsoring all kinds of international, rural and traditional sports including cricket, football and hockey over a decade.

On 5 August, along with other 11 recipients, the awards were handed over at a function held on the occasion of the 72nd birth anniversary of Shaheed Captain Sheikh Kamal at the Sheikh Kamal auditorium of the National Sports Council (NSC) in the capital. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually joined the award-giving ceremony as the chief guest from her official Ganabhaban residence.

State Minister of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel presided over the function with the presence of its Senior Secretary Akhter Hossain, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan, oted sports organiser and youth and sports affairs secretary of the Awami League Harunur Rashid, Swadhin Bangla Football Team manager Tanveer Mazhar Islam Tanna and BFF president Kazi Salahuddin.

Senior Executive Director (Games and Sports) of Walton Group FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn received the award on behalf of Walton. Rabiul Islam Milton, senior deputy operative director of Walton, along with other officials was present on the occasion.

Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was one of the pioneers of the modern games and cultural movement in the country. The NSC launched the Sheikh Kamal National Sports Council Award that featured seven categories in remembrance of the contribution of the noted sports and cultural personality. Walton was awarded as the country's best sports sponsoring organisation of the inaugural award programme.

A total of 12 persons and organisations including sport figures, journalists and organisers received the award for their contribution to the sports arena. Beside Walton, the recipients of the prestigious awards include BFF president Kazi Salahuddin, former president of Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club Monjur Kader, Karate Federation's general secretary Kyaw Shwe Hla, cricketer Akbar Ali, female footballer Unnoti Khatun, archer Ruman Shana, weightlifter Mabia Akhter Simanta, swimmer Mahfuza Khatun Shila, chess player Fahad Rahman, journalist Mohammad Quamruzzaman and Bangladesh Cricket Board.