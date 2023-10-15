Walton gets new chairman, vice-chairman and MD

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC, a leading name in the country's electronics industry and a listed entity on the capital market, has announced significant leadership changes following its 35th board meeting on Saturday (14 October).

The company has introduced SM Shamsul Alam as the newly appointed Chairman, SM Ashraful Alam as Vice-Chairman, and SM Mahbubul Alam as Managing Director (MD), all of whom have served as founding directors of the company.

Effective from 14 October, this leadership transition is anticipated to propel Walton Hi-Tech Industries toward unprecedented success and innovation, reads a press release.

The newly appointed Chairman, SM Shamsul Alam, is an accomplished entrepreneur in the electrical and electronics industry, playing a pivotal role in Walton's global journey. His creative and visionary leadership has been instrumental in the company's expansion into more than 40 countries worldwide. As a senior director, SM Shamsul Alam has significantly contributed to steering Walton's growth and success.

In his role as Vice-Chairman, SM Ashraful Alam brings valuable expertise and experience to the table. His contributions to the electrical and electronics sector have been integral to Walton's achievements, and his new position strategically places him within the company's leadership.

As the newly appointed Managing Director, SM Mahbubul Alam is entrusted with driving Walton's operational excellence and strategic initiatives. His leadership is expected to play a crucial role in the company's pursuit of becoming one of the top five global brands by 2030.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC officially joined the Dhaka Stock Exchange and Chittagong Stock Exchange on 14 September 2020.

Under the competent and efficient leadership of the trio—SM Shamsul Alam, SM Ashraful Alam, and SM Mahbubul Alam—Walton has rapidly positioned itself as a formidable player in both domestic and international markets.

The newly appointed leaders express their unwavering commitment to accelerating Walton's development progress, with a clear vision to make it one of the top five global brands by 2030. Their visionary leadership is anticipated to overcome any challenges on Walton's development journey, ensuring sustained growth and innovation.