Walton gets 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award-2022'

President Mohammed Shahabuddin, as the chief guest, is handing over the golden crest of the 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award' to Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Vice-Chairman S M Shamsul Alam. Photo: Courtesy

Walton has received the first prize of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award-2022 in recognition of its outstanding contribution in the national economy as well as the industrial sector.

In the hi-tech industries category of the award, Walton gained the first place in terms of its annual turnover, manufacturing import substitute products, usage of locally made raw materials, employment creation, CSR activities, proper usage of lands, environment protection, said a press release.

A total of 12 industrial units, including Walton, in six categories received the 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award-2022' at a function held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Tuesday (3 October).

Attending as chief guest, President Mohammed Shahabuddin handed over a golden crest and certificate of honour to Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Vice-Chairman S M Shamsul Alam.

Among others, Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder and President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Mahbubul Alam were also present as special guests.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun presided over the event while Senior Secretary of the Industries Ministry Zakia Sultana delivered a welcome speech.

In memory of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the industries ministry arranged the Bangabandhu Industrial Award for the second time aimed to recognise the contributions of institutions in the industrial sector, create incentives and encourage creativity.

While delivering his speech on behalf of the industrialists, Walton Hi-Tech Industries' Director S M Mahbubul Alam remembered the life and works of the Bangabandhu stating, "We could not be industrialists if Bangabandhu was not born here. Introducing this award was a great work in a bid to encourage creativity in the industrial sector and it should be continued so that the entrepreneurs could be encouraged."

Thanking the industries ministry and the authorities concerned, he also said, "Walton family is feeling proud to receive this prestigious award. Walton from its very beginning is trying to make the country self-sufficient economically. Now, Walton is exporting 'Made in Bangladesh' labelled products to more than 40 countries, including Europe and America. We are earning foreign currencies by exporting products that were imported once. This remarkable achievement has been made possible by the help of the government's industry-friendly policy. We hope that the government's industrial policy support will continue."

In the award, the first prize winner received Tk3 lakh, a golden crest weighing 25 grams of gold. The second prize recipient got Tk2 lakh, a golden crest of 18 grams gold while the third prize winner was also given Tk1 lakh, a golden crest weighing 15 grams gold. All the awardees also got certificates of honour.