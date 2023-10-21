Walton to get $32m export orders through China’s Canton Fair

Corporates

Press Release
21 October, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2023, 05:54 pm

Related News

Walton to get $32m export orders through China’s Canton Fair

Press Release
21 October, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2023, 05:54 pm
Foreign buyers are knowing ins and outs of Walton made world&#039;s first 9in1 convertible mode four door model of smart refrigerator at the China’s Canton Fair
Foreign buyers are knowing ins and outs of Walton made world's first 9in1 convertible mode four door model of smart refrigerator at the China’s Canton Fair

Bangladesh's electronics giant 'Walton' has received sound responses from global buyers at the world's largest trade show 'China Canton Fair'. 

The importers, traders and buyers of the electronics and electrical products came from different countries at the expo were surprised by witnessing Walton fridge, air conditioner and electrical appliances' advanced technologies, features, aesthetic designs, world-class quality and affordable rates, reads a press release. 

Abdur Rauf, vice-president of Walton Global Business Section and chief coordinator of Walton Pavilion at Canton Fair, said that the representatives of different overseas companies from Asia, Middle East, Africa, Europe, North and South America has already assured Walton of placing total of $32 million worth orders for importing fridge, AC and electrical appliances from Bangladesh. 

To this extent, Walton made huge success as some new export markets like Brazil, Argentina and so many countries are expected to be created.

Tofail Ahmed, chief business officer of Walton Refrigerator, said, "We received huge responses beyond our expectations at the 'Canton Fair'. From the beginning day of the fair, a good number of electronics product's importers and buyers were thronged Walton Pavilion. And, the traders from Brazil, Argentina, America, Germany, Spain, Italy, Africa, Sri Lanka and India showed keen interest in importing more than $30 million worth fridges from the super brand Walton. 

Huge crowds at Walton Pavilion in China&#039;s Canton Fair
Huge crowds at Walton Pavilion in China's Canton Fair

Md Tanvir Rahman, CBO of Walton Air Conditioner, said, Walton's huge power saving, sustainable, eco-friendly and high efficient smart split type and VRF air conditioners lured the global buyers and visitors at the fair. Specially, Walton's IoT based inverter technology's offline voice control AC were in the center of the buyers' attraction as this AC can be operated in any language of the world. 

He noted that Walton secured the top position in the Bangladesh's electronics and electrical market. Catering the domestic market demands, Walton products are being exported to more than 40 countries of the world. Now, Walton's vision is to be one of the top global brands in the world by 2030. China's 'Canton Fair' will play an important role in achieving that vision. 

According to Walton Global Business Unit's officials, buyers from America, Brazil, Argentina, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay, Algeria, Greece, Middle East, Poland, Palestine, Iraq, Mexico, Germany, Spain, Italy, Gabon, Panama, Dominican Republic, Peru, Yemen, Lebanon, Oman, Myanmar, India and Sri Lanka visited Walton Pavilion. They were surprised by the high quality, aesthetic designs and advanced technologies of Walton fridge, AC and electrical appliances. 

They applauded the distinctive features of some models of Walton refrigerators, specially the world's first 9in1 convertible mode IoT based four-door model, 8in1 convertible mode side by side door model, combi model and single door model. 

Mentionable, the first phase of the 134th Autumn Canton Fair was held from 15 to 19 October, 2023 at the China Import and Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou city. Walton is the only Bangladeshi electronics' brand took part in the Canton Fair for the third time and highlighted Bangladesh's revolutionary advancement in the electrical and electronics manufacturing industry.
 

Walton / Canton Fair

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PABX operator Rezaul Karim at Daily Star&#039;s Dhanmondi office in the ‘90s. He has been working as a phone operator for almost 30 years. Photo: Courtesy

Living directories: Telephone operators at newspaper offices

12h | Panorama
For puja events during the evening or night, opt for dark-coloured, heavy and gorgeous shari. Photo: Kay Kraft

Embrace your inner diva this Durga Puja

1d | Mode
Photos: Collected

Watch Out: 4 affordable ladies' watches that can start a conversation

4h | Brands
Photo: Collected

A symphony of scent and flame: The enchantment of Depulat's Flame Air diffuser

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Al-Jazeera office closed, Israel threatens BBC

Al-Jazeera office closed, Israel threatens BBC

1h | TBS World
Iran's Call for Oil Embargo on Israel

Iran's Call for Oil Embargo on Israel

3h | TBS World
How Pathao transformed to be a profitable startup in each segment

How Pathao transformed to be a profitable startup in each segment

5h | Corporate Talks
Margin loan client sued by investment bank

Margin loan client sued by investment bank

9h | TBS Markets