Walton fridge starts marketing under own brand logo in India

Bangladeshi electronics giant Walton has expanded its own brand business in the Indian market through commencing sales and marketing of its refrigerator through 300 outlets in India, according to a press release.

In the Asia largest economies and Bangladesh's neighbouring country, Walton has been exporting various electrical and electronics products, including fridge, television, washing machine etc, as an OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer). Now, the Bangladeshi electronics giant has started its own brand fridge business in India. It is a milestone in the rapid spread of Bangladeshi and Walton brand products in the vast market of India.

According to Walton Global Business, Walton has already commenced the sales and marketing of its own brand fridges at 300 outlets in different regions of India. Gradually, more outlets will be opened. Along with fridges, Walton will also start marketing its 'Made in Bangladesh' tagged air conditioners, televisions, washing machines, home and kitchen appliances, electrical products under its own brand logo, the release added.

Walton Refrigerator's Chief Business Officer Tofail Ahmed said, "Walton has secured the leading position in the Bangladesh market. Now, Walton's target is to create a strong position in the global market as well. That's why we are expanding Walton's own brand business, along with OEM, in the markets of developed countries in Asia, Middle East, Europe and America. In continuation of this effort, we have expanded Walton's own brand business in the world's largest market India. We have developed strong sales, marketing and after sales service facilities in India with the aim of becoming the market leader like the Bangladesh market."

For the last several years, Tofail noted that Walton has been exporting US$11 million worth refrigerators annually under the OEM in India. Walton made fridge's uniqueness like latest technology, features, durability and highest standard has won the trust of Indian consumers in a very short span of time. Such successes encouraged Walton to start its own brand business in India.

Walton Global Business Section's Vice-President Abdur Rauf said, "India is one of the largest economies in Asia. The country with the largest population in the world has an annual demand of 1.4 million units of refrigerators. By starting Walton's brand business in India, a huge potential market has been opened for the Bangladesh's export sector. With the aim of becoming the market leader in the Indian market like Bangladesh, highly skilled marketing team has been prepared to carry out extensive branding activities in the Indian market. We have already launched our own website in India walton.in. In addition, brand ambassador will be appointed very soon. We will also take in the India's various international fairs including the largest 'India Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances' fair."

According to Walton sources, Walton is exporting refrigerator, TV, AC, washing machine, fan, compressor, home and kitchen appliance products to more than 40 countries of the world. The Bangladeshi electronics giant is moving forward with the target of becoming one of the top consumer electronics brands in the world by 2030.