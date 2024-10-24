Walton Fridge customer wins Tk 20 lakh in Dinajpur

24 October, 2024, 12:20 am
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 12:25 am

Rana Islam, a motor worker residing in Dinajpur Sadar, has won Tk 20 lakh (two million) after purchasing a Walton brand refrigerator as part of the 'Digital Campaign Season-21's Double Million offer.'

Rana lives with his wife and two children in a rented house at Lalbagh Baisakhi Mor in Dinajpur Sadar. With a strong need for a refrigerator, Rana and his wife saved approximately Tk 29,000 over the past year in a plastic bank to make the purchase. On October 14, 2024, they added some extra savings and bought a fridge from the Walton Plaza Gonestola branch. Following the purchase, Rana received an SMS from Walton notifying him of his Tk 20 lakh award. With this money, Rana plans to invest in a business, moving closer to his dream of financial stability.

Walton's "Digital Campaign Season-21" began on October 10, 2024, offering customers the chance to win Tk 20 lakh with the purchase of selected products such as refrigerators, TVs, washing machines, or BLDC ceiling fans from any Walton Plaza, distributor showroom, or online platform 'e-Plaza.' Rana became the first lucky winner of the Tk 20 lakh prize through this campaign.

On October 22, 2024, a cheque for Tk 20 lakh was presented to Rana Islam during a ceremony held at the Dinajpur Institute grounds. The event was attended by Walton Plaza Managing Director Mohammad Rayhan, popular film actor Amin Khan, and other dignitaries, including local law enforcement and university representatives.

Speaking at the event, Rana shared, "A fridge was needed for my family. I saved money to buy one and decided on a Walton brand fridge for its affordability, durability, excellent service, and attractive design." He purchased a 316-liter fridge for Tk 41,200 from the Gonestola Walton Plaza. After registering the fridge digitally, he received the SMS about his award and initially found it hard to believe. However, after confirming the news with Walton's head office, he was overjoyed.

Rana expressed gratitude, stating, "Walton keeps its promises. Thank you, Walton, for changing my entire life."

Walton's 'Digital Campaign' aims to provide customers with fast and effective after-sales service through automation. The campaign encourages customer participation and offers various benefits, including the 'Double Million' opportunity of Tk 20 lakh or cashback with the purchase of Walton products. This promotion will run until December 31, 2024.

